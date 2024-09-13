Prince Harry Has a “Fresh Perspective” on His Life as He Turns 40 This Weekend

When it comes to approaching a new decade, it’s natural to take a look back at your life, but for Prince Harry—who turns 40 on Sunday, Sept. 15—he’s keen to focus on the opportunities ahead.

Marie Claire understands that the Duke of Sussex will celebrate in Montecito, Calif. this weekend with wife Meghan Markle and their kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, among other family and friends, but parties aside, the prince is eager to continue directing his life toward serving others.

"I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40," the Duke of Sussex said in a statement to the BBC Friday, Sept. 15, adding, "Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world.”

Indeed, charity work has been top of mind for the prince in recent years, whether it’s through his Invictus Games or projects through the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Foundation.

This summer, the couple launched The Parents Network , an initiative created to support parents whose children have been negatively impacted by social media.

Created through the Archewell Foundation, the network aims to give families tools to help create a safer online environment, something proud dad Harry is particularly passionate about.

"Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work," he told the BBC.

Prince Harry called fatherhood “one of life’s greatest joys,” explaining his kids have made him “more driven and more committed to making this world a better place."

As for his new decade, there’s plenty for the duke to look forward to, including the upcoming Vancouver Whistler Invictus Games next February, which will introduce hybrid winter sporting events for wounded and sick service personnel and veterans for the first time.

The longtime polo player is also executive producing a new Netflix documentary for Archewell Productions alongside the Duchess of Sussex and Chanel Pysnik, with “Polo” focusing on the fast-paced world behind the sport.

As for Harry’s plans for his new decade, the Duke of Sussex won’t have to wait long to hit the ground running; he’ll visit with organizations such as African Parks and The Diana Award in NYC later this month during the UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week.

"Bring on the next decade," he told the BBC Friday—and by all accounts, it appears Prince Harry is poised to take on his forties with the same energy his late mother had toward giving back.