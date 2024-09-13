Prince Harry Has a “Fresh Perspective” on His Life as He Turns 40 This Weekend
The Duke of Sussex is looking forward to the future.
When it comes to approaching a new decade, it’s natural to take a look back at your life, but for Prince Harry—who turns 40 on Sunday, Sept. 15—he’s keen to focus on the opportunities ahead.
Marie Claire understands that the Duke of Sussex will celebrate in Montecito, Calif. this weekend with wife Meghan Markle and their kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, among other family and friends, but parties aside, the prince is eager to continue directing his life toward serving others.
"I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40," the Duke of Sussex said in a statement to the BBC Friday, Sept. 15, adding, "Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world.”
Indeed, charity work has been top of mind for the prince in recent years, whether it’s through his Invictus Games or projects through the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Foundation.
This summer, the couple launched The Parents Network, an initiative created to support parents whose children have been negatively impacted by social media.
Created through the Archewell Foundation, the network aims to give families tools to help create a safer online environment, something proud dad Harry is particularly passionate about.
"Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work," he told the BBC.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Prince Harry called fatherhood “one of life’s greatest joys,” explaining his kids have made him “more driven and more committed to making this world a better place."
As for his new decade, there’s plenty for the duke to look forward to, including the upcoming Vancouver Whistler Invictus Games next February, which will introduce hybrid winter sporting events for wounded and sick service personnel and veterans for the first time.
The longtime polo player is also executive producing a new Netflix documentary for Archewell Productions alongside the Duchess of Sussex and Chanel Pysnik, with “Polo” focusing on the fast-paced world behind the sport.
As for Harry’s plans for his new decade, the Duke of Sussex won’t have to wait long to hit the ground running; he’ll visit with organizations such as African Parks and The Diana Award in NYC later this month during the UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week.
"Bring on the next decade," he told the BBC Friday—and by all accounts, it appears Prince Harry is poised to take on his forties with the same energy his late mother had toward giving back.
Kristin Contino joined Marie Claire as its Senior Royal and Celebrity editor in 2024. She's covered major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation over the years, placing a particular focus on the British royal family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
-
Kaia Gerber Recreates Cindy Crawford's 1993 Oscars Look
She's bringing the controversial style back.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
32 Male Celebrities With Incredible Style
We've seen some sartorial greatness on (and off) the red carpet!
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
Kate Moss' Sister Lottie Moss Had a Seizure After Misusing Ozempic: "Scariest Thing That's Ever Happened"
Lottie urged her fans not to take Ozempic for weight loss.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Prince Harry Is "Excited" to Turn 40, Reveals He Was "Anxious" at 30
The Duke of Sussex revealed his mindset in a statement to the BBC.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Prince Harry Kept U.K. Trip Secret to Avoid Distracting from His Uncle's Funeral
"Many people close to the family were totally unaware."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry and Prince William Once Turned a Bomb Shelter into a Secret Club
"Club H turned Highgrove into quite the hot spot when Dad happened to be away."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry "Invited" to Spend Christmas With Princess Diana's Family
Diana's brother has reportedly extended an invitation to the Sussexes and their children.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Sir Ian McKellen Says He's "Most Definitely" on Prince Harry's Side When It Comes to the Royal Feud
And he called the Queen out for being rude when he met her in 2008.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
A Look Back at Princess Diana's Funeral 27 Years Later
The world said goodbye to the princess on Sept. 6, 1997.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince Harry's Ex, Chelsy Davy, Just Ended Her Long Social Media Silence and Revealed She Welcomed a Second Baby
The Instagram post is Davy's first in two years.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Prince Harry Made a Rare Appearance on Social Media in a New Video for the Invictus Games
The Royal lent his famous face to promote a good cause.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published