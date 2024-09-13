Prince Harry Is "Excited" to Turn 40, Reveals He Was "Anxious" at 30

Prince Harry can't wait to turn 40.

Ahead of his milestone birthday on Sept. 15, the Duke of Sussex released a statement to the BBC, detailing his state of mind as he prepares to celebrate his big day.

"I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40," Harry revealed.

Harry turned 30 in 2014, and as BBC News reports, this was just months after he returned from serving in Afghanistan, as well as being soon after his breakup from ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas.

2014 was also the year Harry founded one of the projects closest to his heart, the Invictus Games, and 10 years later, the initiative continues to thrive—which is something else to celebrate as the duke turns 40.

"Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world," his statement read.

"Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work.

"Being a dad is one of life’s greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first started dating in 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, the last ten years have been incredibly eventful for the prince, who met a certain Meghan Markle in 2016. The two got engaged in 2017, and tied the knot in 2018. In 2019, they welcomed their son Prince Archie, now five, and in 2021, Princess Lilibet, now three, was born.

Perhaps most significantly, in early 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their decision to step down from their duties as senior royals. They ended up moving from Harry's native U.K. to Meghan's home state of California, where they have been happily living ever since.

These days, Harry continues to be involved with some of the important projects he worked on as a royal, such as Invictus and Sentebale, while also working on a slew of other important issues alongside Meghan.

Unfortunately, one dark cloud over the Sussexes' new American life is their rift with other members of the Royal Family, particularly King Charles and Prince William—which hasn't seemed to get any better over the last few years.