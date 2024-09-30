Prince Harry Is Heading on a Solo Trip to Africa in October

Prince Harry has been on the move lately, with a trip to NYC last week and a London visit for the WellChild Awards on Sept. 30. But it looks like the Duke of Sussex is packing more charitable work into his diary as his charity Sentebale announced Harry will visit Lesotho and South Africa in early October.

"It fills me, the team, and our wider community with joy to welcome Prince Harry or Mohale—as we affectionately refer to him by his Sesotho royal name—which means 'warrior,'" Prince Seeiso of Lesotho—who co-founded Sentebale with the duke in 2006—said in a statement.

Sentebale, which translates to "forget me not," works with young people in Lesotho and Botswana with the aim that no child is left behind. According to the organization, the Duke of Sussex and Prince Seeiso will "re-convene in Lesotho with local Sentebale leaders to showcase programs to philanthropists and corporate foundations."

The group will begin their trip in Lesotho to immerse themselves in Sentebale's on-the-ground programs. Here, they'll engage with local leaders and young advocates, gaining firsthand insights into the challenges facing the region's youth.

They'll travel to Johannesburg, South Africa, next, where the group will work with prominent Southern Africa-based youth organizations and business leaders. Per Sentebale, the overall goal of the working sessions is to create strategies that will "reduce the digital divide and ensure youth access to healthcare, education, entrepreneurship, and employment opportunities."

Prince Harry visited Nigeria with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, earlier this year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a statement, the Duke of Sussex said, "Sentebale has developed a profound understanding of local youth – their passions, their concerns, and their extraordinary creativity. These young adults are eager and capable of driving meaningful change, yet significant barriers still stand in their way."

He continued that with the charity's 20th anniversary coming up in 2026, the group's "ambition has grown" as well as the Sentebale's "experience in designing solutions with young people."

Prince Harry last visited Southern Africa in 2019 when he took part in a tour of the region with his wife, Meghan Markle, who will not be accompanying him for his October visit. However, the couple did travel to West Africa earlier this year, visiting Nigeria for three days of engagements.

During the Duke of Sussex's visit to New York for UN Climate Week he took time to meet with Queen Masenate Mohato Seeiso of Lesotho, praising the country and its people.

"The Lesotho royal family, as well as Lesotho itself, has been a pillar of strength for me over the last 20 years," Prince Harry said in his remarks. "Welcoming me with open arms and such kindness. The beautiful mountain kingdom feels like a home away from home."