Lip Readers Are On the Case of What Prince Harry Said While at the Coronation This Morning

Prince Harry is famously close to cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and walked into Westminster Abbey alongside them—as well as their husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, respectively. On the way into his father King Charles’ Coronation, Harry spoke with Edo, and once inside the Abbey, he conversed with Jack—and, The Daily Mail reports, lip readers caught what he said (allegedly, of course).

Lip reader Jacqui Press said the conversation was lighthearted between Harry and Jack, who he sat next to on the third row of the Abbey. Harry smiled at Jack and apparently said “That’s funny, mmmm, interesting.” Jack then asked a question, to which Harry replied, “About a quarter to four?” Jack then responded, “Oh really, when?” to which Harry replied “I think tomorrow…”

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Getty)

Earlier, on the way inside, Harry addressed the well-wishers and the congregation, saying “Morning, morning, how are you doing?”

(Image credit: Getty)

Harry was seated inside the Abbey between Jack and Princess Alexandra, a cousin of Her late Majesty. He made the quick trip alone without wife Meghan Markle, who stayed behind in California with their two young children Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, who is celebrating his fourth birthday today. Harry’s quick departure from London will be in an attempt to make it back to California for Archie’s birthday party this evening.