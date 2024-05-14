Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Brought a Personal Photographer with Them to Visit Nigeria Over the Weekend

There were plenty of cameras on hand for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s visit to Nigeria—their first international trip for public consumption since stepping back as working members of the royal family in 2020. In what felt like a royal tour (and we’re here for it!), Harry and Meghan spent three days undertaking engagements related to mental health, women’s empowerment, and sport, and it was all documented by their personal photographer (and friend), Misan Harriman.
The Mirror reports that, even though Meghan eschewed the employ of a stylist or a glam squad (according to her makeup artist Daniel Martin, who didn’t accompany her on the Nigeria trip), Harriman was there, documenting the trip as it unfolded. “Their close friend and photographer Misan Harriman accompanied them on the visit and was seen taking pictures of the moment they arrived at [Governor] Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s house,” the publication reports. “Misan has also been sharing plenty of other pictures from the Nigeria trip on his Instagram.” The outlet added “In one picture, Harry can be seen chatting with a Nigerian military veteran at a hospital. Misan also shared a black-and-white photograph of Harry as they headed to Nigeria.”
A post shared by Misan Harriman (@misanharriman)
A photo posted by on
This is far from the first time Harriman has collaborated with the Sussexes—he took the picture with which Harry and Meghan announced her pregnancy with Princess Lilibet, as well as Lili’s first birthday portrait at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor in June 2022. He also snapped a portrait of Meghan used to announce her new podcast with Lemonada Media earlier this year, and Meghan, too, has supported her friend, joining him at a Netflix Q&A in December of last year.
Just as Meghan learned through a genealogy test that she is 43 percent Nigerian, Harriman, too, has deep ties to the country—he was born there, so the visit was no doubt extra special.
Upon the conclusion of their whirlwind three-day visit, Harry and Meghan called their time in Nigeria “unforgettable,” and possibly hinted at future royal tours, writing that this was the “first of many memorable trips.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
The ‘90s Jelly Sandal Makes a Comeback
Yes, the nostalgic jellies style lives on.
By Emma Childs Published
-
The Only Summer Linen Pieces You Need to Invest In, According to Our Fashion Director
Sponsor Content Created With UNIQLO
By Natalie Gray Herder Published
-
Streak-Free Self Tanners to Prepare You for Summer
Look at you glow.
By Sophia Vilensky Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation Has Been Declared "Delinquent"
It seems it was a simple oversight, expected to be fixed promptly.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Meghan Markle Gets Candid About Her Journey, Telling an Audience That Her Life “Certainly Had a Plot Twist”
She then opened up about her best work/life balance advice—and it might surprise you.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince Harry Would “Love to Reconnect” with Princess Kate—But Royal Biographer Says Prince William Won’t Have It
“Harry was hit hard by the news of her cancer diagnosis,” according to Christopher Andersen.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Meghan Markle Had No Stylist and No Glam Squad on Hand for Recent Tour of Nigeria, Her Longtime Makeup Artist Daniel Martin Says
“She’s doing everything herself, and she’s so good at it.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Meghan Markle Wears Princess Diana's Cross Necklace During Mother's Day Weekend
The duchess made a powerful statement.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Prince Harry Reportedly Declined King Charles' Offer to Stay in a Royal Residence on U.K. Visit
The plot thickens.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Meghan Markle, In a Proud Wife Moment, Says of Prince Harry “You See Why I’m Married To Him?” While at an Engagement in Nigeria
She also revealed what words her daughter, Princess Lilibet, said that she “held onto.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Land in Nigeria After Briefly Reuniting in London
They have a full program for their three days in the West African country.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published