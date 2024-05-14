Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Brought a Personal Photographer with Them to Visit Nigeria Over the Weekend

There were plenty of cameras on hand for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s visit to Nigeria—their first international trip for public consumption since stepping back as working members of the royal family in 2020. In what felt like a royal tour (and we’re here for it!), Harry and Meghan spent three days undertaking engagements related to mental health, women’s empowerment, and sport, and it was all documented by their personal photographer (and friend), Misan Harriman .

Harriman (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Mirror reports that, even though Meghan eschewed the employ of a stylist or a glam squad ( according to her makeup artist Daniel Martin, who didn’t accompany her on the Nigeria trip), Harriman was there, documenting the trip as it unfolded. “Their close friend and photographer Misan Harriman accompanied them on the visit and was seen taking pictures of the moment they arrived at [Governor] Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s house,” the publication reports. “Misan has also been sharing plenty of other pictures from the Nigeria trip on his Instagram.” The outlet added “In one picture, Harry can be seen chatting with a Nigerian military veteran at a hospital. Misan also shared a black-and-white photograph of Harry as they headed to Nigeria.”

A post shared by Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) A photo posted by on

This is far from the first time Harriman has collaborated with the Sussexes—he took the picture with which Harry and Meghan announced her pregnancy with Princess Lilibet, as well as Lili’s first birthday portrait at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor in June 2022. He also snapped a portrait of Meghan used to announce her new podcast with Lemonada Media earlier this year, and Meghan, too, has supported her friend, joining him at a Netflix Q&A in December of last year.

Just as Meghan learned through a genealogy test that she is 43 percent Nigerian, Harriman, too, has deep ties to the country—he was born there, so the visit was no doubt extra special.

Meghan joined Harriman and David Oyelowo for a Netflix Q&A last year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harriman shot this portrait of Meghan, which she used to announce her new podcast with Lemonada Media earlier this year. (Image credit: Misan Harriman)

Upon the conclusion of their whirlwind three-day visit, Harry and Meghan called their time in Nigeria “unforgettable,” and possibly hinted at future royal tours, writing that this was the “first of many memorable trips.”