Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Apparently Filming an “At-Home” Docuseries for Netflix

Today happens to be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s fourth wedding anniversary. Wonder what they’re doing for it? Well, wait a few months, and we may soon find out—as a part of their multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix, Page Six reports that the couple are filming an “at-home with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex-style” docuseries, setting the Sussexes up to potentially be the next stars of reality television.

Hollywood is buzzing about this show, reports Page Six, and while Netflix wants the series to be released by the end of the year to coincide with the release of Harry’s highly anticipated memoir, Harry and Meghan want it to air in 2023, the outlet reports.

“The timing is still being discussed,” said one producer. “Things are up in the air.”

This comes not long after it was announced that Meghan’s animated series, Pearl , had been scrapped by the streaming service. The couple’s docuseries about the Invictus Games, Heart of Invictus, is still greenlit. Cameras were on hand last month recording for that series, but the couple, according to Page Six, “have also been shadowed for another project that will be much juicier,” it said. “The cameras have been allowed behind the scenes at their home in Montecito, Calif., and joined the Sussexes on their trip to NYC last September .”

Netflix declined to comment on the Page Six story, and the Sussexes were unavailable.

“I think it’s fair to say that Netflix is getting its pound of flesh,” a “highly placed Hollywood insider” speaking to Page Six said.

Consider us interested.