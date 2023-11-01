The Day Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announced Their Engagement is “Significant and Reflective” of Them as a Couple, Celebrity Astrologer Says

Whether you put any stock into astrology or not, this is interesting: in an interview with The Daily Express , celebrity astrologer Inbaal Honigman said that the day Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose to announce their engagement—November 27, 2017, nearly six years ago—has significance (though Harry and Meghan almost certainly had no idea of it when they chose this day as the day to go public with their engagement).

“The time of their engagement was significant and reflective of the couple,” the outlet reports. Honigman added “Their engagement announcement took place during Sagittarius season,” she said. “This is a zodiac sign that’s all about freedom and travel.” Harry and Meghan are, after all, one of the most well-traveled couples in the world (and both were well-traveled individually before they ever met), and freedom is a value that matters to them.

“Sagittarius is a free-spirited sign, and engagements and marriages are not usually of the season, because they can feel restrictive and binding,” Honigman said. “So a Sagittarius season engagement would suit a couple who intend to live their joint life out of a suitcase.” Though they do travel frequently—they’ve visited Germany, the U.K., Portugal, and the Caribbean in September and October alone—they are also deeply rooted at their adopted home base of the U.S., where they relocated to from the U.K. nearly four years ago.

When they were still working royals prior to their step back in January 2020, they undertook royal tours to Australia, South Africa, and Morocco, among other countries.

As the six-year anniversary of the engagement announcement approaches, we look back to their December 2022 Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan for the inside scoop on how Harry proposed, over that famous engagement chicken: “I wanted to do it earlier, because I had to ask permission from my grandmother [the late Queen Elizabeth],” Harry said. “I couldn’t do it outside of the U.K. I did pop a bottle of champagne while she [Meghan] was greasing the chicken, and that kind of slightly gave the game away. She was like, ‘You don’t drink champagne, what’s the occasion?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know, just had it lying around, whatever.’”

Of Meghan’s rescue beagle who she adopted in 2015, “It wasn’t that I knew she’d say yes, but she’d already moved Guy over, so I had Guy as a hostage,” Harry joked. “And then in the north garden, being overlooked by the staff flats, I got 15 of those electric candles.” (Meghan took a peek and saw the candles—and knew what was about to happen.) “Of course I got down on one knee, of course I did,” Harry said.

“He’s down on one knee and I was like, ‘Yes!’ We were so joyful and excited,” Meghan said. “I was like, ‘Ah, we’re doing this!’”

Meghan’s friend Lucy Fraser said of the couple “They were so happy, and they were going to keep it quiet because it was going to be announced a few weeks later,” she said. “We had a little engagement party, and everyone was dressed in animal onesies. And Meg and Harry were in matching penguin onesies because penguins mate for life, and they were so sweet and we had so much fun.” Another friend, Lindsay Jill Roth, added “She felt like they could take on the world.”

The engagement was announced in the Sunken Gardens of Kensington Palace on that Monday, and the rest, as they say, is history.