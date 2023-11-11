Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are “Ready To Get Back Out There Again”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently feeling “more refreshed than ever” after what Us Weekly calls “a bumpy year.”
“They got their bearings back and are focused and recharged and ready to get back out there again,” a source said of the couple, adding that “laying low really paid off” for them.
They said that the duo’s exit from their multimillion-dollar deal with Spotify, combined with negative press surrounding their near catastrophic car chase, led to a “rough few months” for the Sussexes. The couple is “learning to lighten up a bit,” they said, and, after a busy few weeks with Harry’s Invictus Games in Germany and Archewell’s first in-person event in New York City soon after, the holiday they took was much needed: “It was great to have that time together,” they said.
Harry and Meghan are “happy,” and already have new projects in the pipeline. “They’re coming up with more content and they’re very excited about what the future holds,” they said. “It’s been a learning curve, and their dream of making it big in Hollywood is still alive and well.”
Meghan, in particular, is ready to kickstart her “reinvention”: “Meghan has a new team around her, and they’ve been strategizing about what mediums will have the most impact,” another source told Us Weekly, noting that Meghan wants her work to be “rooted in giving back” and “philanthropy.”
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
According to a Royal Expert, It Was Queen Camilla Who Was Behind Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Short-Lived Breakup in 2007
“She did not look at Kate as someone who was worthy of joining the royal family.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Megan Fox Just Got a New Tattoo on Her Entire Arm—and Already Has Second Thoughts
“I just got one that I don’t like that I have to rework.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Kim Kardashian Reportedly Hasn’t Met New Nephew Because of Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s Strict “Invite Only” Policy
“So now everyone’s talking about where Kim will be on the list.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry Has Received Good News in Court Case Against 'Daily Mail' Publisher
He accused Associated Newspapers of "gross breaches of privacy."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
A Spokesperson for Prince Harry Said Not Only Did Harry Not Decline an Invitation to King Charles’ 75th Birthday Party—He Never Received One in the First Place
“There has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
One of Andy Cohen’s Biggest Career Regrets Centers Around Meghan Markle
“You really never know who is going to become a duchess.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Apparently Arrived at Katy Perry’s Final Las Vegas Residency Show Via Cameron Diaz’s Private Jet
The couple had sushi with Diaz (and Gwyneth Paltrow) earlier this year.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Is There an Impending “Meghan-aissance” on the Horizon?
When it comes to Meghan Markle’s career, it feels like something big is about to happen, and that it could happen at any time. (We just don’t know what.)
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry is Not Expected to Attend King Charles’ Milestone 75th Birthday Party This Month
There is still, unfortunately, “remarkably little contact” between father and son.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Should Let Unflattering Media Portrayals "Run Off Their Shoulders," Commentator Says
Sounds about right.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Here’s What We Know So Far About Royal Biographer Omid Scobie’s Latest Book, ‘Endgame,’ Out This Month
Expect “bombshell after bombshell.”
By The Editors