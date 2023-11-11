Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are “Ready To Get Back Out There Again”

“They’re very excited about what the future holds.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during a rare joint speech
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently feeling “more refreshed than ever” after what Us Weekly calls “a bumpy year.”

“They got their bearings back and are focused and recharged and ready to get back out there again,” a source said of the couple, adding that “laying low really paid off” for them.

They said that the duo’s exit from their multimillion-dollar deal with Spotify, combined with negative press surrounding their near catastrophic car chase, led to a “rough few months” for the Sussexes. The couple is “learning to lighten up a bit,” they said, and, after a busy few weeks with Harry’s Invictus Games in Germany and Archewell’s first in-person event in New York City soon after, the holiday they took was much needed: “It was great to have that time together,” they said.

Harry and Meghan are “happy,” and already have new projects in the pipeline. “They’re coming up with more content and they’re very excited about what the future holds,” they said. “It’s been a learning curve, and their dream of making it big in Hollywood is still alive and well.”

Meghan, in particular, is ready to kickstart her “reinvention”: “Meghan has a new team around her, and they’ve been strategizing about what mediums will have the most impact,” another source told Us Weekly, noting that Meghan wants her work to be “rooted in giving back” and “philanthropy.”

