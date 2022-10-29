Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Presence at King Charles’ Coronation “Could Cause a Lot of Turmoil,” Expert Says

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

While Buckingham Palace hasn’t released a guest list for King Charles’ coronation on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey, it’s expected to be around 2,000 people—and two on the invite list, most assuredly, are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. There’s essentially no doubt they’ll get the invitation—but whether they’ll fly to London to attend from their home base of California is up for debate. (The same day coincidentally also marks the fourth birthday of their son, Archie.)

According to royal commentator Christiana Maxion, Harry and Meghan’s presence at the coronation may be a mistake, according to OK .

“With the passing of the Queen, there is no doubt that family dynamics have changed, and I am sure Harry’s father, King Charles, would want him at his upcoming coronation at least,” she says. “Harry’s return could cause a lot of turmoil in the family, but his bond with Meghan could strengthen in a possible ‘us against the world’ fashion, which always leads to more exclusion and battle.”

Since Her late Majesty’s death in September, rumors have swirled that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be planning a move back to the U.K., with some outlets even claiming that a move into Windsor Castle could happen. But, Maxion says, Harry’s forthcoming book—which, as of this week, has a title and a release date: Spare, set for publication on January 10, 2023—could wreck those plans completely, making a return to Harry’s home country “out of the equation.”

Originally due out in late fall 2022, the book, according to OK, “was set to reveal scandalous tidbits about the monarchy, but in the wake of the Queen’s death, Harry agreed to go back and ‘soften’ some of his work.” Royal reporter Richard Eden also says Harry went back and wrote a new chapter about “the Queen’s funeral and the events surrounding it,” pushing the tome back to early 2023.

“This could be a way that all the tenses are correct, referring to the Queen in the past and then having that new chapter could be a quite elegant way to do it,” Eden says.

The contents of the book—heretofore allegedly unknown by members of the royal family—could determine family relations going forward for the near future, including whether Harry and Meghan choose to attend the coronation in roughly six months’ time.