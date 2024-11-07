Meghan Markle and Prince Harry used their first joint appearance in months to re-introduce their royal take on coordinating couple style.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex presented a united front in a pre-taped video appearance discussing online safety as part of the inaugural Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children in Colombia. Both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry chose somber navy blazers: hers a rich, berry-like hue, his a so-blue-it's-nearly-black shade. Underneath her $3,290 Ralph Lauren blazer jacket, Markle layered with a black crewneck T-shirt, while Prince Harry opted for a white button-down shirt with the top button unfastened. They also wore poppy pins, in honor of the U.K.'s Remembrance Day and the U.S.'s Veterans Day.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry haven't made a joint appearance in several weeks—let alone in nearly matching navy blazers. But to advocate for online safety, a cause near and dear to the Sussexes, it's fitting the pair coordinated in outfits that struck a serious tone. There's extra significance in the jacket Markle chose to wear: According to the style tracker Meghan's Closet Chronicles, she last wore the Ralph Lauren piece for a 2019 event, WE Day U.K., while she was pregnant with her first son, Archie. (Notable, given the event's focus on child welfare.)

In their address, the two covered the negative impacts of a changing digital landscape on children and the work their joint charitable organization, the Archewell Foundation, offers to support parents whose children were harmed by online violence. "Young people are calling for help. Families are desperately seeking support. They are urging us to leverage the resources in this room to confront the new reality our youth are facing," Prince Harry said.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry often take a unified approach to styling when they're scheduled for official engagements. Throughout their summer tour of Colombia, they matched in navy suiting (on day one) and breezy white linens (on day three) for school visits and meetings with local leaders. In Markle's case, many of the pieces she wore were sourced from local designers. The same strategy manifests on red carpets, like the ESPY Awards, and at charity engagements.

The couple's joint appearances have become somewhat less frequent since they stepped back from royal duties and moved to Montecito, California. But when they arrive, they're usually packed with meaning—and inspire us to shop. Read on for more blazers inspired by Markle's.

