Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Match in Navy Blazers for a Rare Video Appearance
The Duchess aced a hard-to-pull-off color combination while she was at it.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry used their first joint appearance in months to re-introduce their royal take on coordinating couple style.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex presented a united front in a pre-taped video appearance discussing online safety as part of the inaugural Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children in Colombia. Both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry chose somber navy blazers: hers a rich, berry-like hue, his a so-blue-it's-nearly-black shade. Underneath her $3,290 Ralph Lauren blazer jacket, Markle layered with a black crewneck T-shirt, while Prince Harry opted for a white button-down shirt with the top button unfastened. They also wore poppy pins, in honor of the U.K.'s Remembrance Day and the U.S.'s Veterans Day.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry haven't made a joint appearance in several weeks—let alone in nearly matching navy blazers. But to advocate for online safety, a cause near and dear to the Sussexes, it's fitting the pair coordinated in outfits that struck a serious tone. There's extra significance in the jacket Markle chose to wear: According to the style tracker Meghan's Closet Chronicles, she last wore the Ralph Lauren piece for a 2019 event, WE Day U.K., while she was pregnant with her first son, Archie. (Notable, given the event's focus on child welfare.)
In their address, the two covered the negative impacts of a changing digital landscape on children and the work their joint charitable organization, the Archewell Foundation, offers to support parents whose children were harmed by online violence. "Young people are calling for help. Families are desperately seeking support. They are urging us to leverage the resources in this room to confront the new reality our youth are facing," Prince Harry said.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry often take a unified approach to styling when they're scheduled for official engagements. Throughout their summer tour of Colombia, they matched in navy suiting (on day one) and breezy white linens (on day three) for school visits and meetings with local leaders. In Markle's case, many of the pieces she wore were sourced from local designers. The same strategy manifests on red carpets, like the ESPY Awards, and at charity engagements.
The couple's joint appearances have become somewhat less frequent since they stepped back from royal duties and moved to Montecito, California. But when they arrive, they're usually packed with meaning—and inspire us to shop. Read on for more blazers inspired by Markle's.
Shop Blazers Inspired by Meghan Markle
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Speak Out Against Online Violence During New Joint Appearance
"Young people are calling for help. Families are desperately seeking support."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The Unending Allure of a Beat-Up Birkin Bag
They're just as coveted as celebrities' brand-new versions.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Queen Camilla's Kids Were "Terrified" By Accidental Queen Elizabeth Run-In
Tom Parker Bowles revealed he only ever met the late Queen twice.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The Unending Allure of a Beat-Up Birkin Bag
They're just as coveted as celebrities' brand-new versions.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Show Off Their Cozy Couple Style in Matching Clogs for a Sushi Date
Ahead of their one-year anniversary, the pair have officially started dressing alike.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kamala Harris's 2024 Election Concession Speech Suit Sends a Message of Unity
She spoke to supporters for a final time in a look reflecting her optimistic remarks.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Sophie Turner's Icy White Fringe Mini Dress Says Winter Is Coming
This look resembled freshly fallen snow.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Bella Hadid Debuts Choppy Bangs With a Plunging Elie Saab Gown and Chopard Diamonds in Dubai
All in the name of a new Chopard boutique.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Zendaya Takes a Romantic Stroll With Tom Holland in a Cozy, Affordable Reformation Sweater
This dog-walking look is Zendaya's most relatable yet.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kendall Jenner's Birthday Outfit Is a Cozy Fall Ode to '90s Minimalist Basics
Her style isn't changing with a new age.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Taylor Swift's Chiefs Game Outfit Gives Rich Horse Girl in Louboutin Cowboy Boots and a Dior Saddle Bag
Swifties are taking note.
By Halie LeSavage Published