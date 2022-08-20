Netflix Cameras “Highly Likely” to Join Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Forthcoming U.K. Trip

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Next month, the Sussexes will make a return to the U.K., three months after their visit to Prince Harry’s home country for his grandmother’s historic Platinum Jubilee. (They will also make a stop in Germany while in Europe.) While in the U.K., they’ll attend the One Young World Summit in Manchester on September 5, pop over to Germany for an Invictus Games 2023 preview event (the Games will be held in Dusseldorf next year), and then head back to the U.K. for the WellChild Awards on September 8.

But this time in the U.K., according to The Daily Express , Harry and Meghan Markle are “highly likely” to have Netflix cameras in tow—unlike at the Platinum Jubilee in June, when cameras were banned.

Royal commenter Natalie Oliveri says it’s very probable that Harry and Meghan will have a camera crew alongside them, as this time around, they have “no restrictions” from the royal family.

“It’s highly likely the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will bring a production crew with them to Germany and England in the coming weeks,” she wrote on 9Honey (as reported on by The Daily Express). “After all, for this visit they have no restrictions imposed by the royal family about what they can and cannot film.”

Oliveri mentions rumors that the cameras weren’t allowed at the four-day Jubilee festivities, honoring Her Majesty’s historic 70 years on the throne.

“Netflix cameras were reportedly banned from covering Prince Harry and Meghan’s visit during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June,” she says. “Crews were not given official accreditation for the four-day weekend and warned they would be ‘moved on’ if spotted near the royal events. Next month, though, is expected to be very different, with no such rules being forced upon the Sussexes.”

If you’ll remember all the way back to April, cameras did join the couple for the Invictus Games at The Hague, Netherlands.

Surrounding the upcoming visit to the U.K. and Germany, a spokesperson for the Sussexes said, “Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September.”

At the One Young World Summit—an event that brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries—Meghan will give the keynote address at the opening ceremony. Both Harry and Meghan will also meet a group of delegates who are working on gender equality.

The next day, September 6, they’ll head to Germany and then back to the U.K. for the WellChild Awards, where this time Harry will deliver a speech.

The trip comes as Harry remains in the middle of a legal battle over police protection for his family while in the U.K. It is unclear as of yet if the couple’s children Archie and Lili will join them.