Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Deal Appears Secure: Partnership “Isn’t Ending Anytime Soon,” Company Says

Let’s make it clear: Just because Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Spotify deal ended earlier this month, it doesn’t mean it’s all doom and gloom. Their Netflix deal, multiple outlets report, looks to be secure, with the streaming giant speaking out against rumors that they too might pull the plug on the Sussexes.

“The bond with Archewell Productions is one we deeply value,” a Netflix spokesperson said, per The Mirror . “Harry & Meghan launched as Netflix’s most spectacular documentary debut to date.”

(Image credit: Getty)

The aforementioned six-part docuseries premiered last December to a ratings boom. The spokesperson, speaking to Entertainment Tonight, continued “Our exciting journey with them isn’t ending anytime soon. We’re currently collaborating on numerous projects, including the much-anticipated documentary series Heart of Invictus.”

Heart of Invictus centers on Harry’s Invictus Games and will premiere in August. Other shows rumored to be in development include a Great Expectations-inspired series, Marie Claire reported earlier this week.

(Image credit: Getty)

As to the now-defunct Spotify deal, The Independent reports that the couple’s “lack of productivity” left bosses “underwhelmed.” The Wall Street Journal cites Harry and Meghan’s “inexperience as producers” as prohibitive, and the outlet also quoted employees and associates of Archewell—Harry and Meghan’s foundation—as saying the company “lacks direction” and the pair “at times seem surprised by the work required to finish entertainment projects.”

Though some employees feel that way, a spokesperson for the company told The Wall Street Journal “New companies often make changes in their startup phase, both with people and strategy, and we are no exception. We’re more equipped, focused, and energized than ever before.”