Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Launching Major New Project in December

It's been two years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released their Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, and now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are bringing another show to the streamer. Netflix released the trailer for the royal couple's latest project on Thursday, Nov. 21—and the series will take a look at the high-stakes world behind one of Prince Harry's passions.

Polo, a five-part docuseries executive produced by the duke and duchess, will premiere on Netflix Dec. 10. Per the streaming service, "the series will pull back the curtain on the sport, known primarily for its aesthetic and social scene, capturing the full story of what it takes to compete at its highest level."

Like his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, Prince Harry has been an avid polo player for years, and Polo examines the fascinating world of the sport by following some of its top athletes at the U.S. Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Fla. One of these is the Duke of Sussex's close friend, Nacho Figueras, one of the best-known polo players in the world.

In the trailer, Figueras notes, "Polo is not just a sport. Polo is a lifestyle." He continues that for elite players, their entire lives revolve around what has often been called the sport of kings. "We eat, we breathe, we sleep polo," the athlete says.

Polo | Official Trailer | Netflix

Prince Harry is an avid polo player. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In October, Figueras spoke to People about his involvement in Polo, telling the outlet, "Look, to me, it's an honor to do anything with him. He's a dear friend. This is more his project than it is mine. It's an honor to know that I was able to help."

The series takes a look at the personal challenges behind polo, showing the stress the dangerous sport imparts on athletes and their families. One such player is 17-year-old Poroto Cambiaso and his father, polo legend Adolfo Cambiaso, and Polo follows the duo as they compete against each other.

While Harry and Meghan serve as executive producers on the project—which is produced by Boardwalk Pictures—they don't make any appearances in Polo's trailer.

However, Markle will soon bring her own project to Netflix, which, per the streamer, “celebrates the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship." Perhaps we'll see some of her upcoming American Riviera Orchard products in the mix?