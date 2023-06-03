Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Reportedly Ready to Stop Tell-All Interviews, Books, and Docuseries About Themselves: “There Is Nothing Left to Say”

Could it be? After the success of their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan and Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, multiple outlets report that Harry and Meghan Markle are looking to stop doing tell-all interviews, books, docuseries, and the like because “there is nothing left to say.”

Consider us intrigued.

(Image credit: Getty)

OK quotes a source as saying, “that period of their life is over,” referring to being front facing publicly about their private lives, especially during their time as working members of the royal family.

Now, The Sun reports, the couple will do their work behind the camera, likely producing new content for Netflix, and a source speaking to the outlet says of the Harry & Meghan and Spare period that it was their “era of visibility” and that they hoped 2023 would be their “year of reconciliation” with the royal family.

(Image credit: Getty)

After stepping back as working members of the royal family in January 2020, Harry and Meghan signed multimillion-dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify. In March 2021, the couple famously (or infamously) appeared on a special with Oprah Winfrey where they were candid and upfront about their negative experiences in the royal family; Meghan released a podcast for Spotify, “Archetypes,” in the latter half of 2022 where, in addition to interviewing guests, she opened up further about her experience as a member of the royal family; and by the end of the year Harry & Meghan was released. Spare followed soon behind this January, and, in addition to these projects, both Harry and Meghan have done numerous print and television interviews to promote them.