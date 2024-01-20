Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reach Out to King Charles and Princess Kate In an “Olive Branch” Gesture After Recent Health Scares

Well, how’s this for good news on a Saturday? The Mirror reports that, following news of health scares for both King Charles and the Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reached out to send well-wishes. Charles will be hospitalized for a corrective procedure for a benign enlarged prostate this week; Kate had abdominal surgery this past Tuesday and is expected to be hospitalized for up to two weeks.
The Mirror reports that this gesture “will be considered an olive branch,” citing a source as saying “The King and the Princess of Wales have received support from Prince Harry and Meghan regarding their health. The Duke and Duchess contacted both parties in different ways to pass on their concern and best wishes.”
This so-called olive branch is the right move, said Dickie Arbiter, a former press secretary to Queen Elizabeth. “It’s good they’ve recognized his sister-in-law has gone in for what is obviously serious surgery, and his father is going in to have surgery at 75,” he said. “It’s the right thing to do to acknowledge it. I’m pleased for Catherine and the King. It’s unusual and unprecedented to have two senior royals in hospital at the same time. January is usually quiet on the royal front, and it makes sense that both operations are done now, sooner rather than later.”
What would Her late Majesty think of the reconciliation in progress? “The Queen would always have wanted the relationship rebuilt but she wasn’t going to see it in her lifetime,” Arbiter said. “There were too many other things going on.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Jacob Elordi Seemingly Confirms a Huge Detail About Season Three of ‘Euphoria’ We’re All Curious About
Look, we know 2024 just started, but is it 2025 yet?
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Missing ‘The Crown’ Already? There Will Soon Be a New Royal Show to Binge—This Time About the Royal Family of Denmark
The British royal family isn’t the only monarchy with drama.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Palace Makes Under-the-Radar Move to Ensure Prince Andrew and Prince Harry Are Barred from Ever Standing In for King Charles
The monarchy has never felt as “slimmed-down” as it does right now.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Palace Makes Under-the-Radar Move to Ensure Prince Andrew and Prince Harry Are Barred from Ever Standing In for King Charles
The monarchy has never felt as “slimmed-down” as it does right now.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry Jokingly References an Iconic Moment Between Princess Diana and an A-List Actor as He Receives Award in Beverly Hills
Meghan Markle wasn’t at her husband’s side, as one of the couple’s two children unexpectedly “became unwell.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry Likely Found Out About His Father King Charles’ Health Scare the Same Way the Rest of Us Did
New year, same reported breakdowns in communication.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The Palace Apparently Fears Prince Harry Will Write a ‘Spare’ Sequel, or That Meghan Markle Will Write a Memoir of Her Own
Harry has said himself that he had enough material for two books.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Queen Elizabeth Was Reportedly Angry About the Sussexes' Decision to Name Their Daughter Lilibet
Lilibet was the deeply personal familial nickname of Her late Majesty, only used in the most intimate of circles.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Why Prince William Was Asked to Have Dinner with King Charles the Night Queen Elizabeth Died, But Prince Harry Was Not
A fiery new book also claims that William spent that night at Charles' home on the Balmoral estate, but Harry stayed elsewhere.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry Gave Nephew Prince Louis a $10,000 Copy of a Beloved Children’s Book Inspired by Princess Diana
A royal expert predicts that Louis hasn’t read it yet—for a valid reason.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry Complained About His Childhood Bedroom Being “Far Smaller, Less Luxurious” Than Older Brother Prince William’s
But still, my dude, you lived in a literal palace.
By Rachel Burchfield