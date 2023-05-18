An Alleged Stalker Was Arrested Near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito Home This Week

A man seen prowling outside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito home was arrested this week on suspicion of stalking.
According to the Los Angeles Times, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 2:11 a.m on Monday, informing them that the Duke and Duchess' security staff were detaining a 29-year-old man named Kevin Garcia Valdovinos at an entrance to the property.
After the police arrived, Valdovinos was taken into custody on a charge of misdemeanor stalking without incident, then later released on $2,500 bail.
A representative for the sheriff's office told TMZ on Wednesday, "Follow up investigation by Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Detectives determined the case to be a violation of 647(h) PC – Prowling (misdemeanor) and not a stalking violation. The investigation is ongoing."
TMZ also reports that a man named Nickolas Brooks was arrested for trespassing on the Sussexes' property back in December 2020.
News of Valdovinos' arrest comes during an already difficult week for the royal couple, who were caught in a "near catastrophic" car chase involving the paparazzi on Tuesday night in New York City.
The chase came after the royal couple left the Ms. Foundation for Women's 50th anniversary gala, where Meghan was being honored.
"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians, and two NYPD [New York Police Department] officers," a spokesperson said of the incident.
"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety. Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Kate Middleton's Brother James Opened Up About How His Dogs Helped Him Recover From Depression
Sadly, his dog Ella recently passed away.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Wales Children's Nanny Is Probably "Quite Chummy" With Princess Kate, Expert Claims
They're more like partners than employer and employee.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Security Detail Says Their NYC Paparazzi Car Chase Put the Public "In Jeopardy"
This is terrifying.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton's Brother James Opened Up About How His Dogs Helped Him Recover From Depression
Sadly, his dog Ella recently passed away.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Wales Children's Nanny Is Probably "Quite Chummy" With Princess Kate, Expert Claims
They're more like partners than employer and employee.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Security Detail Says Their NYC Paparazzi Car Chase Put the Public "In Jeopardy"
This is terrifying.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Diana's Iconic "Revenge Dress" Was Supposed to be White, Apparently
OK, that would have been so different.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Diana's 'Panorama' Storyline on 'The Crown' Didn't Get Everything Right, Royal Expert Claims
It's fiction, OK?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Queen "Can't Stand" How Much Time Prince William and Kate Middleton Spend in the Kitchen With Their Kids, Apparently
OK...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
14 Unseen Photos of the Royal Family
Taken by the public.
By Olivia Blair
-
A Newly Discovered Letter Sheds Light on the Queen’s Reaction to Princess Diana’s Death
She called the tragedy “dreadfully sad.”
By Megan Friedman