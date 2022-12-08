Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Appear on 'The Tonight Show' Next Week

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly be making their talk show debut on Thursday, December 15, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon—and the evidence is pretty compelling.
On December 7, The Tonight Show took to their official Twitter account to seemingly tease the Sussexes' appearance.
Guess who’s making their talk show debut next Thursday? We'll give you a hint:👑👔#FallonTonightDecember 7, 2022
Complete with a crown and shirt-and-tie emoji, the tweet seems to be a clear nod to the prince and former Suits star.
Prince Harry and Meghan's talk show appearance is reportedly set for December 15, just a week after the release of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. The show has already dropped some big revelations, with more surely to come when part two is released on December 15.
Their rumored talk show appearance also happens to be on the same date as Kate Middleton’s Carol Concert. Coincidence? We'll let you decide.
