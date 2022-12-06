Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Releasing Netflix Doc Episodes on the Day of Princess Kate's Carol Concert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are releasing the first three episodes of their Netflix docuseries this week (on Dec. 8) and, by all accounts, this will do nothing to smooth over their relationship with the rest of the Royal Family.
One move by the royal couple and streaming giant in particular is raising commentators' eyebrows: the fact that the second "volume" of Harry & Meghan is set for release on Dec. 15, which—coincidentally, I'm sure—is the day of Princess Kate's long-awaited Christmas carol concert.
This project is one of the Princess of Wales' most important solo causes, so the timing of the release feels a little pointed. And whether it was intentional or not, the docuseries is likely to overshadow the carol concert at least a little in terms of media coverage and public attention.
This comes as the first trailer for the Sussexes' series threatened to overshadow Prince William and Princess Kate's Boston visit for the Earthshot Prize awards gala.
Kate's holiday event was announced last month and officially described as follows: "Spearheaded by The Princess, and supported by The Royal Foundation, the carol service will celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection can bring: forging friendships and strengthening communities, creating legacies of humility and kindness, whilst also providing relief and comfort in times of difficulty or loss. The service will combine both traditional and modern elements, reaching people of all faiths and none."
As for the Netflix series, it's kicking up a storm thanks to two explosive teaser trailers, which seem to indicate we can expect a number of bombshells to be revealed in the series when it drops. A new Oprah interview, if you will.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Two Higher-Ups Left Meghan and Harry's Company, Archewell, Within 48 Hours
The couple are in the spotlight ahead of the release of Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan.'
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan': What to Expect, According to Royal Experts
The teaser alone was "enough to send chills up the spine of every working member of the royal family."
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Winter Dresses to Stay Warm and Stylish In
They'll bat away your winter blues.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
Prince Harry Says There's "Leaking...But Also Planting of Stories" in the Firm in Explosive New Netflix Trailer
Gulp.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princes William and Harry Put Their Differences Aside to Honor Their Late Friend
A beautiful gesture.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Called Claims He Wanted to Teach the "Brits a Lesson" a "Baseless Hit Piece"
This is... a lot.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
'Harry & Meghan' Trailer Used a Paparazzi Pic Taken in 2011 to Show the Sussexes Being "Hounded" by Photographers, Report Claims
This feels like a clumsy move at best.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are "Officially Kardashians" With Netflix Docuseries, Royal Expert Says
Kinsey Schofield doesn't love what she sees.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Was Much More "Animated" Than Usual at Basketball Game, Princess Kate Was "Relaxed" and "Natural," Expert Says
They do love their sports.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Should Have "Ripped Up" His Netflix Contract to Reconcile With King Charles, Royal Expert Says
Something tells me this was unlikely to happen.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Is "Stirring the Pot" by Dropping Netflix Trailer During Prince William and Princess Kate's Boston Trip, Royal Expert Says
The timing can be seen as a little iffy.
By Iris Goldsztajn