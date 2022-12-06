Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Releasing Netflix Doc Episodes on the Day of Princess Kate's Carol Concert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are releasing the first three episodes of their Netflix docuseries this week (on Dec. 8) and, by all accounts, this will do nothing to smooth over their relationship with the rest of the Royal Family.

One move by the royal couple and streaming giant in particular is raising commentators' eyebrows: the fact that the second "volume" of Harry & Meghan is set for release on Dec. 15, which—coincidentally, I'm sure—is the day of Princess Kate's long-awaited Christmas carol concert.

This project is one of the Princess of Wales' most important solo causes, so the timing of the release feels a little pointed. And whether it was intentional or not, the docuseries is likely to overshadow the carol concert at least a little in terms of media coverage and public attention.

This comes as the first trailer for the Sussexes' series threatened to overshadow Prince William and Princess Kate's Boston visit for the Earthshot Prize awards gala.

Kate's holiday event was announced last month and officially described as follows: "Spearheaded by The Princess, and supported by The Royal Foundation, the carol service will celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection can bring: forging friendships and strengthening communities, creating legacies of humility and kindness, whilst also providing relief and comfort in times of difficulty or loss. The service will combine both traditional and modern elements, reaching people of all faiths and none."

As for the Netflix series, it's kicking up a storm thanks to two explosive teaser trailers, which seem to indicate we can expect a number of bombshells to be revealed in the series when it drops. A new Oprah interview, if you will.