Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Hope to “Trigger a Truce” with Kate Middleton, and Are “Both Relieved and Happy to Hear That She’s On the Mend”
“Time can heal things. Serious illness can certainly change things.”
When the Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis to the world via a video message on March 22, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a statement, saying—particularly in light of the rampant conspiracy theories that surrounded Kate at the time—that “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”
As Kate continues to receive treatment for cancer—but has returned to the public eye, which happened on June 15 at the annual Trooping the Colour parade and flypast—Harry and Meghan are “desperately” trying to connect with Kate, OK reports, and “hope to trigger a truce,” the outlet writes.
“Both Harry and Meghan have been following Kate’s recovery with huge interest, but, sadly, it’s had to be more from afar because their lines of communication with the Palace and the Waleses, in particular, are very limited, to say the least,” a source said. “They have had enough information to know that people are excited about the idea of a comeback for Kate, and they’re both relieved and happy to hear that she’s on the mend and may soon be well enough to return to her duties.”
They added that “They’ve jointly reached out to send well-wishes, but they’re still not really in a place with Kate to warrant much of a response,” but, that said, it “hasn’t stopped them from trying to connect.”
It likely, at this point, doesn’t need to be said that the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family have had strained relationships within the past few years, but health scares—both for the royal family and any family—are a great unifier, and often put life into perspective.
As Kate comes back into the public eye after being away from it nearly for the entirety of 2024, the source said that it is Harry and Meghan’s hope that her recovery could “possibly trigger a truce with her and [Prince] William, and with the King, too,” they said. Though she and Kate haven’t always seen eye-to-eye, when it comes to Meghan, “her heart does go out to Kate—she can only imagine how hard this situation must be for her,” they said. “Meghan has made it clear she’d love nothing more than to move past all the nonsense and find a way towards healing for everyone’s sake. She’s ready to let the anger and bitterness go.”
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun that a public message of support could be a way for the Sussexes to offer an olive branch, and, as for the possibility of a reconciliation between the Sussexes and the royal family, he said “You never know what may happen. I think it’s abundantly clear that any rift is undesirable, and when individuals are ill who are involved in it, it makes it even more undesirable.” In addition to Kate battling cancer, so too is King Charles, Harry’s father.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
A source told The Sun, in response to Fitzwilliams’ suggestion, that “I must express that this perspective appears somewhat one-sided. For the sake of balanced reporting, it is important to acknowledge that relationships are reciprocal. It would not be entirely fair to place the sole responsibility of mending the relationship on the Duke and Duchess [of Sussex].”
But mending fences has to start somewhere, and, as Fitzwilliams correctly pointed out, “Time can heal things. Serious illness can certainly change things.”
We hope, in this case, he’s right.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Travis Kelce Pinpoints the Moment He Knew He Was Starting to “Really Fall” for Girlfriend Taylor Swift
“That’s my girl, that’s my lady.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Introducing: The 2024 Marie Claire Skin & Hair Awards
Our beauty team, along with judges tested thousands of products for months. Here’s what came out on top.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
'The Bikeriders' Costume Designer Went to Secret Leather Warehouses and Dyed Tees to Get the Timeless Style Just Right
Erin Benach helped transform Austin Butler and Tom Hardy into ‘60s motorcycle gang members in the new historical drama.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Prince Harry’s Past Criticism of Queen Camilla “Still Bothers” King Charles, and He Feels “Torn” Between His Wife and His Younger Son
“He’s always been very protective of Camilla. It’s not easy for him to forgive people who have scorned her.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Inside Princess Kate’s Bold Decision to Return to Public Life on Her Own Terms—and How Her Jenny Packham Rewear Was a Strategic Part of Keeping Her Return a Secret
The repurposing of a dress originally worn last year wasn’t just a nod to sustainability.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Trying to Guess When Princess Kate Will Make Her Next Public Appearance Is a Futile Effort—But Seeing Her at Wimbledon “Wouldn’t Surprise Me At All,” Royal Author Says
“That is something that will bring her joy.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Kate’s Trooping the Colour Appearance Took a Toll on Her, Royal Author Says
“I don’t think we can expect to see her in public for a little while.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Make No Mistake About It—Gwyneth Paltrow Is a Big Fan of Princess Kate
Paltrow—who has also grabbed sushi with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the past—wrote a kind message to Kate over the weekend that didn’t go unnoticed.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Meghan Markle “Didn’t Set Out to Sabotage” Kate Middleton In What Looks to Be An “Astonishing Coincidence” Involving American Riviera Orchard’s Latest Product Tease
It was certainly a jam-packed weekend for the royal family.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Kate Reportedly Chose Her Trooping the Colour Outfit to Deflect Attention Away from Herself, and the Reason Is Poignant
Her appearance at Saturday’s event “had been the subject of top secret planning for several weeks.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
A Key Decision Made by King Charles at Trooping the Colour Shows That He Views His Daughter-in-Law Princess Kate As His Equal, Expert Says
The King was “brought close to tears” Saturday, which marked a return to public life for Kate after six months away.
By Rachel Burchfield Published