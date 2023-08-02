Prince Harry "Must Miss His Family More Than Ever" as They Head to Balmoral Without Him, Royal Expert Says

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
It's a weird summer for all of the royals, given that it's the first time many of them will be vacationing at Balmoral Castle without the late Queen Elizabeth (who died there last September) for a host.
But for Prince Harry—who left the U.K. for good in early 2020 and whose family relationships have suffered ever since—things are likely to feel extra difficult this year. Not only will he not be going to Balmoral, but he won't be seeing his family at all, as far as we know.
"I think Harry must miss his family more than ever, and not coming back to the U.K. for the summer," royal expert Katie Nicholl told Closer (via the Mirror).
The expert added that Harry hoped "his children would have a special relationship with their cousins" just like he did growing up, but sadly since he and his brother William are reportedly not speaking, it's much more difficult for their respective children to have a relationship with one another these days.
Nicholl called Harry's new life "very different" from that of his royal relatives, and said, "You have to wonder whether the novelty of that has worn off."
Meanwhile over in California, this year has also been a difficult one for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex generally.
Their contract with Spotify came to an abrupt end; Harry's memoir Spare was successful but also attracted a lot of criticism and created a further rift with his family; and lately the couple has been plagued with separation rumors.
Thankfully, that last point has been said to be completely unfounded, and the Sussexes' marriage is reportedly doing just fine, thank you very much.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Parents' Separations Is Part of Why They're Determined for Their Marriage to Work, Royal Expert Suggests
But also, their relationship is doing just fine.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Listed Her Montecito Guest House on Airbnb, And You Could Be the One to Stay There
Very normal!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift Gave Her Eras Tour Crew Bonuses Totaling $55 Million, Reportedly
A sum bigger than the whole sky.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Parents' Separations Is Part of Why They're Determined for Their Marriage to Work, Royal Expert Suggests
But also, their relationship is doing just fine.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Prince Harry Are Both Headed to This Country Soon—But for Vastly Different Reasons
Both visits will support causes close to the brothers’ hearts.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry and Prince William Are Showing No "Desire" to "Put an End" to Their Royal Feud, Expert Claims
Urgh.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and King Charles Are "Massively Irritated" by Prince Harry's Court Battles, Friend Claims
They're not pleased.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry's Court Case Against 'The Sun' Publishers Will Go to Trial, But His Phone Hacking Allegations Were Dismissed
It's only a partial win for the duke.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Probably Believe They Can "Earn More by Dividing and Conquering," PR Expert Says
They have a lot of living costs to cover.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry "Felt Displaced" by Prince William and Princess Kate's "Bougie Family Unit" When They Got Married, Author Claims
It must have been a weird transition for him.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Wants to Be "A Power Player in Hollywood" and Prince Harry Doesn't, Royal Expert Claims
I mean, spouses can have different careers.
By Iris Goldsztajn