Amidst Prince Harry Drama, King Charles and Prince William are Closer than Ever, Royal Expert Says

While the rift between Prince William and Prince Harry is something that no one wanted, it does seem to have produced one benefit: King Charles and William have never been closer. Us Weekly reports that the King and the future king have a “stronger bond” because of the familial drama the past few years, as “they’ve had to put up this united front against Harry and Meghan,” royal expert Christopher Andersen told the outlet. “They’ve been insulted by members of their own family. It’s been quite the ordeal for them, and I think that they kind of circled the wagon, so to speak. And they’ve come out of that with a stronger bond.”

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Getty)

Andersen remarked that William and wife Kate have been “naturals” at living the royal lifestyle “from the very beginning,” and that their eldest, Prince George—like William, an heir to the throne—is “surprisingly comfortable.”

Since their step back as working members of the royal family in January 2020, Harry and wife Meghan Markle have built a life for themselves in Montecito, California, and have undertaken projects like Harry’s memoir, Spare, and the couple’s six-part Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan—both of which took aim at the royal family.

(Image credit: Getty)

“Trying to carve out this new life for them in Hollywood, I suppose they expected the honeymoon to go on,” Andersen said of Harry and Meghan. “And as time passed, more and more of their allies and friends and admirers have just fallen away because they see this as kind of a narcissistic romp through Montecito. They’re not getting the kind of support now that they had when they arrived.”

As to the persistent rumors of divorce that are currently plaguing the Sussexes, Andersen doesn’t “see any evidence” that the two are headed for a breakup. Their marriage is “not just a Hollywood marriage,” he said. “It’s a Hollywood marriage with the whole tensions of royalty thrown in. Frankly, people on that level, it’s very hard to imagine how they keep their sanity because [there’s] no privacy, none whatsoever. And people are constantly harping about them. The best thing they can do is ignore everything.”