Prince Harry Gets Mistaken for Prince William By a '90s Star at Celeb-Filled Fundraiser

Prince William has been busy juggling family life and royal duties in the U.K. these days, but one '90s fave mistakenly tagged him in a video of his brother, Prince Harry, at the One805Live! fundraising concert in Santa Barbara, Calif. on Sept. 20.

Backstage, the Duke of Sussex—who lives in nearby Montecito—congratulated singer Richard Marx after his set, exclaiming, “Well done!” in a now-expired video shared by the pop star's wife, former MTV veejay Daisy Fuentes.

But while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle no longer have an active Instagram account, Fuentes awkwardly tagged Prince William and Kate Middleton’s @princeandprincessofwales handle in her post. Oops.

Harry and Meghan stopped updating their @sussexroyal account in March 2020 when they stepped down as working royals and moved to California. However, the account is still live on Instagram.

Mistaken identities aside, the event—which raised funds for local first responders and was hosted by Kevin Costner—was a star-studded affair, with appearances from celebs like Cameron Diaz, Zoe Saldana and Pink.

However, the Duchess of Sussex was unable to attend the concert after appearing alongside Harry at last year's fundraiser.

Prince Harry honored Santa Barbara County air support pilot Loren Courtney for his service at the event, calling him a "hero."

Prince Harry honored Santa Barbara County air support pilot Loren Courtney at the event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"As you've probably heard already, 22 years [of] military service over 10,000 hours and rarely sees his family because he's always here flying helicopters," the Duke of Sussex told the crowd.

Ironically, Prince William trained as a helicopter rescue pilot in the Royal Air Force and worked as an East Anglian Air Ambulance pilot before he turned to full-time royal duties.

Courtney shared some of his stories from working as a rescue pilot, such as saving a group of skiiers, stating, "I learned in the military, you never leave anybody behind."

"You are one of the many heroes here tonight," Prince Harry told Courtney. "There are people here tonight who are alive because of you and who are back to their families because of you...from everybody here, thank you so much."