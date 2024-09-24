Prince Harry Gets Mistaken for Prince William By a '90s Star at Celeb-Filled Fundraiser
The social media oops happened during the One805Live! concert.
Prince William has been busy juggling family life and royal duties in the U.K. these days, but one '90s fave mistakenly tagged him in a video of his brother, Prince Harry, at the One805Live! fundraising concert in Santa Barbara, Calif. on Sept. 20.
Backstage, the Duke of Sussex—who lives in nearby Montecito—congratulated singer Richard Marx after his set, exclaiming, “Well done!” in a now-expired video shared by the pop star's wife, former MTV veejay Daisy Fuentes.
But while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle no longer have an active Instagram account, Fuentes awkwardly tagged Prince William and Kate Middleton’s @princeandprincessofwales handle in her post. Oops.
Harry and Meghan stopped updating their @sussexroyal account in March 2020 when they stepped down as working royals and moved to California. However, the account is still live on Instagram.
Mistaken identities aside, the event—which raised funds for local first responders and was hosted by Kevin Costner—was a star-studded affair, with appearances from celebs like Cameron Diaz, Zoe Saldana and Pink.
However, the Duchess of Sussex was unable to attend the concert after appearing alongside Harry at last year's fundraiser.
Prince Harry honored Santa Barbara County air support pilot Loren Courtney for his service at the event, calling him a "hero."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
"As you've probably heard already, 22 years [of] military service over 10,000 hours and rarely sees his family because he's always here flying helicopters," the Duke of Sussex told the crowd.
Ironically, Prince William trained as a helicopter rescue pilot in the Royal Air Force and worked as an East Anglian Air Ambulance pilot before he turned to full-time royal duties.
Courtney shared some of his stories from working as a rescue pilot, such as saving a group of skiiers, stating, "I learned in the military, you never leave anybody behind."
"You are one of the many heroes here tonight," Prince Harry told Courtney. "There are people here tonight who are alive because of you and who are back to their families because of you...from everybody here, thank you so much."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
-
These Designer Tees All Share a Powerful Election Year Message
It's all in support of Planned Parenthood's Action Fund.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
How Founder Sylvia Fu Broke Barriers in the Affordable Beauty Space
It's a viral sensation.
By Aniyah Morinia Published
-
Your Lips Need a Skincare Routine, Too
Maed Beauty’s inaugural launch delivers a three-step system.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Judge Blocks Release of Prince Harry’s Visa Files After Some of His ‘Spare’ Revelations Were Questioned in Court By Right-Wing Think Tank
The Sept. 23 judgment is a major victory for the Duke of Sussex.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince Harry Reveals How Becoming a "Father for the Second Time" Changed Him
"Much has changed in my life and the world."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Diana Wasn't Afraid to Go "Where the Pain Was" in Her Charity Work
"It’s so easy to pause, to stop and to say, 'This is too big. It’s too messy.'"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry Says He Knows “A Thing or Two About” Getting ”Into Trouble” as He Talks About the Dangers of Social Media
“Why do the leaders of these insanely powerful social media companies still refuse to change?”
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince Harry Proves He's a Doting Dad by FaceTiming Archie and Lilibet During His New York Trip
"And backstage, he was actually calling Meghan."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Was the "Driving Force" Behind Prince Harry's 40th Birthday Wishes
The Princess of Wales reportedly sent a "thoughtful gift" to her brother-in-law, too.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate and Prince William's Rare PDA Called "A Tacit But Highly Effective Rebuttal" In Wake of Affair Rumors
"They are presenting themselves not only as royals, parents—but also as sweethearts."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince Harry Abandons "Show-Boating" Attitude for Signs of "Anxiety" at Poignant Engagement in NYC
A body language expert observes.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published