Understandably, Prince Harry is Reportedly Not Watching This Season of “The Crown”

Prince Harry has said in the past that he watches The Crown, but season six—the Netflix show’s final season—will be nearly impossible for him to tune into. There are no spoilers here when we say that part one of the season, which debuted on Thursday, covers the summer leading up to his mother Princess Diana’s death on August 31, 1997, in a Parisian car crash, and Page Six reports that Harry (understandably) refuses to watch any scenes that have to do with his mother’s death.
The first episode opens in the summer of 1997, where Diana, along with Harry and older brother Prince William, join the Fayeds aboard their luxury yacht. William and Harry eventually go to Balmoral with their father, Prince Charles, while Diana and Dodi Fayed pursue a romance as the summer continues. The day before Diana is due to see the boys after their summer holiday, Diana and Dodi are in Paris, where paparazzi chase their Mercedes into the Alma Tunnel—leading, ultimately, to the crash. (True to the show’s promise, The Crown doesn’t show the crash’s moment of impact.)
The character of Harry played very briefly in the series’ fifth season but has a much more substantial role in season six. Harry is played onscreen by actor Fflyn Edwards, and scenes with Harry in them include the devastating recreation of 12-year-old Harry being woken up in bed by his father and brother and being told the news that his mother has died; the show also depicts the final phone call between Diana and Harry. “Due to the sensitive nature of content in upcoming episodes of The Crown, Prince Harry has understandably decided not to view this season,” a source told Page Six.
Harry has talked openly and candidly about the grief he suffered following the death of his mother, and how his mental health was affected.
It adds a layer of complexity that Harry and wife Meghan Markle have had a multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix—the streaming service where The Crown is distributed—since 2020. That said, “There are no ill feelings towards the show’s creators or Netflix,” the source said, and the Sussexes were “not consulted by anyone affiliated with the series or Netflix,” nor were they sent storylines or advance episodes for approval or discussion, Page Six reports.
William also has made it clear that he will not watch The Crown.
While rooted in fact, the show does take some creative license, particularly in regard to a scene with Diana and Dodi the night they died. (Minor spoiler alert to come.) Dodi proposing to Diana isn’t true, royal expert Sally Bedell Smith wrote in The Daily Telegraph: “There is no indication whatever that Dodi actually proposed, although he may have intended to with the ring he purchased,” she wrote. “All the signals Diana sent in the days before Dodi and Diana died showed that she had no interest in marrying Dodi. In separate conversations the day before her death with her friend Lady Annabel Goldsmith and her daughter Jemima Khan, Diana used identical language when they asked how serious she was about Dodi: ‘I need another marriage like a bad rash on my face.’”
Bedell Smith said it wasn’t true that Charles had to beg his parents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, for a state funeral for Diana—it was the Queen who recognized the need for a public tribute, she said. It was also the Queen who sent a Royal Air Force jet to fly to Paris to bring Diana’s body home, with Charles and Diana’s sisters on board; Charles didn’t have to beg his mother for the plane.
Part two of season six drops December 14.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Prince William is “Furious” About This Claim in Omid Scobie’s Latest Book, Commentator Says
“He’s just saying it’s absolutely not true.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Taylor Swift Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Fan Who Died Shortly Before Her First Brazil Eras Tour Concert Last Night
“I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The 32 Best Celebrity Met Gala Gowns of All Time
The biggest fashion event of the year has seen some of the biggest gowns.
By Katherine J. Igoe
-
Prince Harry's Children Archie and Lilibet Reportedly Recorded a Birthday Message for Grandpa Charles
Stop, how cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Prince Harry’s Relationship is Over for Good, Royal Biographer Writes: “There’s No Going Back”
In his new book “Endgame,” Omid Scobie writes that William is convinced Harry has been brainwashed by an “army of therapists.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry Found Out About the Queen’s Death Via the BBC News App, Royal Author Writes
Omid Scobie lays out September 8, 2022, from Harry’s perspective in his explosive new book, "Endgame."
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry Is Set to Call King Charles on His 75th Birthday Today
The news comes from the BBC.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Reportedly Confronted Prince Harry Hours Before Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral
“Kate knew this was the only time she could talk to Harry before he closed himself off from the family again.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Expert Says Meghan Markle Will Be a “Loving and Supportive Partner” to Prince Harry This Week As the Final Season of “The Crown” Premieres
Part one of the sixth season will cover Princess Diana’s untimely death in 1997.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are “Ready To Get Back Out There Again”
“They’re very excited about what the future holds.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry Has Received Good News in Court Case Against 'Daily Mail' Publisher
He accused Associated Newspapers of "gross breaches of privacy."
By Iris Goldsztajn