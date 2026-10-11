Prince Harry Shares the Parenting Advice He Wishes He'd Received, Including "How Hard Being a Father Was Going to Be"

"Hold on tight..."

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Prince Harry has red hair and looks seriously at the camera while wearing a navy suit and white shirt in 2026
(Image credit: Andrii Khodkov/Apostrophe/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Prince Harry recently moved back to the U.K. with wife Meghan Markle and their two young children—Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

During an appearance in MasterClass's Redefining Grief: Building Resilience Through Loss, Prince Harry reflected on becoming a dad while looking at a photo of Archie and Lilibet holding hands.

"I love this photo," the Duke of Sussex shared with MasterClass (via Hello! magazine). "I took this photo. This was just before Archie's birthday. The two of them, brother and sister, at peace with each other in nature fills my heart."

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Prince Harry also revealed, "I'm proud that we've got this far. You know, super happy that I've got two healthy, beautiful, amusing, very funny kids."

However, the royal also noted that there had been some challenges in learning how to become a dad.

"Becoming a father is an emotional rollercoaster," he explained. "I wish I'd known how hard being a father was going to be. But I wouldn't change it for the world."

britain&#039;s prince harry and his wife meghan, duchess of sussex, holding their son archie, meet archbishop desmond tutu at the desmond leah tutu legacy

"Becoming a father is an emotional rollercoaster."

(Image credit: TOBY MELVILLE)

The duke also revealed the advice he'd have given himself ahead of becoming a dad for the first time.

As Prince Harry shared, "I think the advice I would have given to myself is, 'Hold on tight, because it's gonna be one hell of a ride.'"

The Duke of Sussex got candid about losing his mom, Princess Diana, during his MasterClass appearance, too.

Viewing a photo of the late Princess of Wales, Harry said, "I find myself looking at her and wondering, what is she thinking about what I am doing right now?"

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry holding newborn baby Archie during his first photo call

"I wish I'd known how hard being a father was going to be."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Becoming a dad might have been a challenge for Prince Harry, but it seems as though he's extremely happy with the family he's built.

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.