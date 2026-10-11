Prince Harry Shares the Parenting Advice He Wishes He'd Received, Including "How Hard Being a Father Was Going to Be"

Prince Harry recently moved back to the U.K. with wife Meghan Markle and their two young children— Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
During an appearance in
MasterClass's Redefining Grief: Building Resilience Through Loss, Prince Harry reflected on becoming a dad while looking at a photo of Archie and Lilibet holding hands.
"I love this photo," the Duke of Sussex shared with MasterClass (via
). "I took this photo. This was just before Archie's birthday. The two of them, brother and sister, at peace with each other in nature fills my heart." Hello! magazine Latest Videos From Marie Claire
Prince Harry also revealed, "I'm proud that we've got this far. You know, super happy that I've got two healthy, beautiful, amusing, very funny kids."
However, the royal also noted that there had been some challenges in learning how to become a dad.
"Becoming a father is an emotional rollercoaster," he explained. "I wish I'd known how hard being a father was going to be. But I wouldn't change it for the world."
"Becoming a father is an emotional rollercoaster."
(Image credit: TOBY MELVILLE)
The duke also revealed the advice he'd have given himself ahead of becoming a dad for the first time.
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As Prince Harry shared, "I think the advice I would have given to myself is, 'Hold on tight, because it's gonna be one hell of a ride.'"
The Duke of Sussex got candid about losing his mom,
Princess Diana, during his MasterClass appearance, too.
Viewing a photo of the late Princess of Wales, Harry said, "I find myself looking at her and wondering, what is she thinking about what I am doing right now?"
"I wish I'd known how hard being a father was going to be."
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Becoming a dad might have been a challenge for Prince Harry, but it seems as though he's extremely happy with the family he's built.