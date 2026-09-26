Prince Harry Says Moving Back to the U.K. Gives Him "A Chance to Be Able to Really Focus" on One Thing, as He Reveals Archie and Lilibet "Are Happy"

Prince Harry appears to be pretty content with his recent move to the U.K. from Montecito in California. In a new interview, the Duke of Sussex discussed some of the reasons his family made the transatlantic move, and shared insight into whether his children are enjoying the change.
On September 25, Prince Harry was interviewed by CTV News after skydiving for charity close to Toronto in Canada.
When asked why Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, decided to move to the U.K., the royal said there had been "lots of reasons."
Harry was in Canada to take part in a skydive to raise funds for two veterans charities—Sunnybrook Veterans Centre and the True Patriot Love Foundation. The prince previously promised veteran Ed Marshall that he'd skydive alongside the former paratrooper. Unfortunately, Marshall—who turns 103 later this year—was unable to complete the extreme sporting activity, so his grandson skydived with Prince Harry instead.
"Ed has been really, really excited about this," Prince Harry explained. "...There was the medical evaluation he had and he was devastated he couldn't jump. But it was great to have him in the back [of the plane]."
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As for how Duchess Meghan reacted to Harry's skydive, the prince said "she was very relieved" when he landed safely. He also joked, "I have just been blaming Ed anyway. I said, 'I don't want to do it, I wish I could get out of it but Ed is very persuasive.'"
Prince Harry also celebrated his return to the country, saying, "I love Canada. My wife lived here for seven years, most people thought that she was Canadian. Look, Canada has a very special, a special place in my heart."