As the 2016 throwback social media trend gains popularity, even members of the Royal Family have started taking part. While sharing a previously unseen snap taken with Prince Harry 10 years ago, Meghan Markle also revealed her daughter Princess Lilibet's one secret skill.

"When 2026 feels just like 2016...you had to be there," Duchess Meghan captioned the Instagram post, which showed a photo of her hugging Harry on vacation a decade ago. She also shared a video captured more recently. As for the video's credit, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that "our daughter"—Princess Lilibet—captured the special moment showing Meghan and Harry dancing together in their backyard.

Basically, 10 years after the sweet picture was taken, Meghan and Harry's relationship is better than ever, and their children appear to be thriving in Montecito, California.

During their official engagement interview in 2017, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that they'd vacationed in Botswana together soon after they started dating.

"[W]e met once and then twice, back to back, two dates in London, last July [2016]," Prince Harry explained to the BBC (via People). He continued, "The beginning of July. And then it was, I think, about three, maybe four weeks later that I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana. And we—we camped out with each other under the stars, we spent—she came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic."

Meghan responded by saying the trip allowed them to "take the time to be able to go on long country walks and just talk." And now, a decade later, their 4-year-old daughter is capturing videos of romantic moments between the two royals at home.