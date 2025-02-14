Prince Harry and Prince William Share This Parenting Conundrum as They Honor Princess Diana
The Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex have found themselves in similar situations recently.
Prince William and Prince Harry are both fathers now, but once upon a time they were little boys growing up with one of the most famous mothers in the world. Princess Diana raised her sons with a strong sense of what it means to give back, and today, Harry and William have carried that tradition on to their children.
Even though the brothers have experienced a strained relationship over the years, they have one thing in common when it comes to their kids. Both the Duke of Sussex and Prince of Wales have found themselves having to explain difficult situations to their young children—and they've been able to tie their mother’s charity work into the conversations.
While attending the 2025 Invictus Games, Prince Harry recently made comments about Prince Archie showing an interest in landmines. In a clip shared on X, the Duke of Sussex—who shares Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, with wife Meghan Markle—discussed the “very interesting” conversation he had with his son.
Explaining that Archie had been curious about some of the Invictus Games competitors who had experienced injuries in combat, Prince Harry said, "Interestingly, he gave me a chance to talk about my mum, his grandma, which I didn't even really consider." Princess Diana was passionate about eliminating landmines, and the duke said Archie “then saw videos...he wanted to see videos and photographs of his grandma Diana out doing her thing for landmines all those years ago."
Prince William has also opened up about the serious conversations he’s had with Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9 and Prince Louis, 6 on several occasions over the years.
After a Holocaust memorial event in January, the Prince of Wales shared (via Hello!), “George is getting to the age where he’s starting to understand things. So it’s getting interesting to talk to him about what happened.”
The Prince of Wales also discussed how he explains homelessness to his children on multiple occasions, including a 2023 interview with the Sunday Times. “When we were in London, driving backwards and forwards, we regularly used to see people sitting outside supermarkets, and we’d talk about it,” William shared.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
“I’d say to the children, ‘Why are they there? What’s going on?’ I think it’s in all our interests, it’s the right thing to do, to expose the children, at the right stage, in the right dialogue, so they have an understanding.”
In the latest episode of Hello! magazine’s “A Right Royal Podcast,” royal editor Emily Nash pointed out she found it “interesting how it's come full circle” in terms of William and Harry explaining these issues to their children, just like Diana did with them.
Co-host Emmy Griffiths added, "They're on different continents, but it's clearly something that has been drilled into them growing up, that it's so important to have their children aware. They're both honoring their mother in a really similar way."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
The Top Styling Takeaways From New York Fashion Week
The easy tweaks that'll turn a good outfit into a great one.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Zoë Kravitz Shows Us Her Minimalist Side
The star swapped standard club attire for an unexpectedly girly winter ensemble.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
32 Celebrities Who Married Non-Celebrities
Like in a Hallmark movie!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Exclusive: Princess Diana Would “Send Romantic Cards to Prince Charles” But “He Never Returned the Compliment,” Per Former Royal Butler
Diana’s butler, Paul Burrell, tells ‘Marie Claire’ how the royals “never acknowledged” Valentine’s Day.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Exclusive: Prince Harry and Team USA Women Share How the Invictus Games Gives Athletes a "Renewed Purpose"
The Duke of Sussex and competitors Yen Soto and Lydia Figary tell "Marie Claire' about group chats, patriotic nails and building bonds in the military community.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
King Charles Is Very Particular and Can “Lose His Temper” If Things Aren’t Done Right, a New Book Claims
And his temper has apparently been "inherited in different measures by Prince William and Prince Harry."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Princess Diana Enjoyed a Rather Bizarre Snack Her Royal Chef Kept On Hand
It's not what you'd normally pick for a midnight snack.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Had a Heartbreaking Reason for Choosing His Childhood Dream Job
The surprising occupation had to do with his mom, Princess Diana.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince Harry Says "Curious" Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet "Have No Filter" When It Comes to Asking About Invictus Games
The Duke of Sussex opened up about "challenging but important" conversations with his kids.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Meghan Markle Gives Fans a Peek at the Gifts She Brought Back for Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie From Invictus Games
The Duchess of Sussex showed a rare glimpse of her Montecito home on Instagram.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Meghan Markle Reveals a Sweet Valentine's Day Gift From Prince Harry During Double Date With Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato
They're "Feeling Good."
By Kristin Contino Published