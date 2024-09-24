Princess Diana Wasn't Afraid to Go "Where the Pain Was" in Her Charity Work

Prince Harry is currently in New York where he is paying tribute to the unforgettable charitable work his late mother, Princess Diana, carried out during her life.

On September 23, the Duke of Sussex spoke at the "The Global Mental Health Crisis Among Young People" as part of the 14th Concordia Global Summit. Harry was joined by the CEO of The Diana Award, Dr. Tessy Ojo, CBE, who discussed the lasting impact of the former Princess of Wales' dedication

"It’s so easy to pause, to stop and to say, 'This is too big. It’s too messy. I’m not going to get involved,'" Dr. Ojo said, via People. "And that’s the kind of thing we saw with Princess Diana. She went where the pain was. And usually where the pain is—it’s not always comfortable. It’s not easy."

Dr. Ojo made reference to Prince Harry and Prince William's ongoing support of charitable causes, and their willingness to follow in their late mother's footsteps.

"And that’s what you see," she explained. "You see that same value, that principle of, 'We’re going to go where the pain is, however uncomfortable this is.'"

Prince Harry speaking at the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit in New York on September 23, 2024. (Image credit: John Nacion/Getty Images)

The event also honored the two recipients of The Diana Legacy Award: Chiara Riyanti Hutapea Zhang from Indonesia, and Christina Williams from Jamaica.

Speaking to People, Williams said of Prince Harry, “I think my impression of him was that here is someone who is in a high-level role, who really cares about young people—cares about our voices and our actions."

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She continued, "They say you never want to meet your heroes, but I met someone who I admire, and I am leaving the experience still maintaining that admiration, or even more admiration, to know that he really cares about the causes that he represents."

During his visit to New York, Harry also spoke about the importance of carrying on Princess Diana's legacy in his own work. While speaking at a special reception for The HALO Trust as part of the UN General Assembly High-Level Week and Climate Week, Harry said, "As you know, The HALO Trust work in Angola meant a great deal to my mother. Carrying on her legacy is a responsibility that I take incredibly seriously."