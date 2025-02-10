How Prince Archie Has Been Learning About His Grandma Princess Diana's Charity Work

Prince Harry shared that his 5-year-old son has become curious about one particular topic.

Princess Diana wearing a protective visor and Halo Trust mine vest walking through a field covered with red caution signs
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristin Contino
By
published
in News

At just five years old, Prince Archie might not be attending the Invictus Games with his parents just yet, but he's already learning about his royal grandma's lasting legacy. In a touching video filmed during the 2025 Invictus Games, Prince Harry discussed how its competitors have helped his son become curious about the effects of landmines and how Princess Diana championed a charity that eliminates them.

In the clip shared on X, the Duke of Sussex—who shares Prince Archie and little sister Princess Lilibet, 3, with Meghan Markle—is speaking to someone during an Invictus Games event about navigating difficult topics with his kids. "You either shut it down straight away, which I will never do, or you engage in the conversation," Prince Harry said, adding that "Archie was asking about landmines."

The Duke of Sussex—who founded the Invictus Games to champion wounded, injured and sick veterans and service personnel—noted that some of the competitors at the Vancouver/Whistler games had been injured by improvised explosive devices, which were "probably a bit too much" to explain to a 5-year-old child.

However, the duke used the opportunity to bring up his late mother's charity work in the field of landmine prevention. "Interestingly, he gave me a chance to talk about my mum, his grandma, which I didn't even really consider."

Prince Harry wearing a blue suit standing next to Meghan Markle in a blue patterned dress holding baby Prince Archie and smiling

Prince Archie is seen with his parents during a 2019 visit to South Africa.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The duke continued that the "outcome of the story" for Prince Archie ended up being learning more about his grandmother's charity work. "He then saw videos...he wanted to see videos and photographs of his grandma Diana out doing her thing for landmines all those years ago."

Prince Harry concluded that Archie's interest "produced a very interesting conversation between me and him, different from what I thought it was going to be."

Princess Diana was passionate about her work with The Halo Trust, a charity that works in the areas of landmine clearance and conservation. Years later, Prince Harry went on to become its royal patron, and attended an event for the organization in NYC during U.N. Climate Week in September 2024.

As for the Invictus Games, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been cheering on Invictus athletes and their families since competition started on Saturday, Feb. 8. Among the inspiring and heartwarming moments was an adorable interaction they had with one competitor's children, who presented the duke with a Prince Harry Funko Pop figurine for him to sign.

