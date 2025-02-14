Exclusive: Prince Harry and Team USA Women Share How the Invictus Games Gives Athletes a "Renewed Purpose"

The word Invictus means "unconquerable" or "undefeated,” and nowhere was that spirit more evident than in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada during the 2025 Invictus Games this week. Founded by Prince Harry, the games give wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women the ability to not only compete in a range of sports, but a chance to connect with those facing similar challenges. It’s an opportunity that Team USA athlete Yen Soto tells Marie Claire is “a once-in-a lifetime experience.”

Speaking with Soto and her close friend (and fellow Team USA competitor) Lydia Figary, it’s apparent that the Invictus Games is about much more than sports. “We're all literally best friends,” Figary—who is representing the Marine Corps along with Soto—says of Team USA’s female contingent.

“It's just really cool to have a sisterhood from all different branches, all different ranks,” Figary continues. “It doesn't matter. We're all just friends and we're on this journey together.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, tells Marie Claire that while meeting with athletes from around the world this week, he's been struck by the power of connection that Soto and Figary spoke about.

“What stands out most is the incredible sense of belonging and renewed purpose created in the lead-up to and during the Invictus Games,” the Duke of Sussex shares. "Never underestimate the power of service, as this community gets to wear their nation’s flag once more.”

Soto (left) and Figary (right) won gold and silver medals, respectively, in novice snowboarding. (Image credit: Michel Sauret/Invictus Games/Team USA)

Soto, Figary and other members of Team USA posed with the Duchess of Sussex during a breakfast on Feb. 8. (Image credit: Meghan Markle/Instagram)

Figary, who is medically retired from the Marine Corps after a parachute accident, says the Invictus Games also gave her a sense of purpose after leaving the military. "I feel like I kind of just was able to move right into something else," she says, adding that training for the games "made everything feel pretty seamless with my transition."

This year, more than 550 competitors from around the world have gathered in Vancouver and Whistler to celebrate the spirit of Invictus, including a team of 50 athletes from the United States. Soto—who has overcome significant knee injuries sustained during her military career—says she "never expected it to be so amazing."

Whether it's working on their impressive red, white, and blue nail designs or chatting with athletes from other countries about their shared experiences, Soto and Figary agree that the Invictus Games has given them a sense of community—especially in their male-dominated field. The 13 women of Team USA even have their own special group chat, which they say is their "safe space" to share photos and thoughts with each other.

"It's cool because being in the Marine Corps...I've never been around so many females, actually," Figary shares.

The Duke of Sussex echoes these sentiments with Marie Claire, noting, "Competitors also share that while they have unwavering support from family and friends, this journey connects them with others who have similar stories. The bonds built throughout this process turn teammates—as well as challengers—into lifelong friends."

Soto showed off her red, white, and blue Team USA nails during the Invictus Games 2025 opening ceremony on Feb. 8. (Image credit: Michel Sauret/Invictus Games/Team USA)

As for the Sussexes, Soto shares she "was so excited to meet Meghan" during a Team USA breakfast, adding with a laugh, "I told her that I loved her in Suits and that I was more excited to see her than her husband."

The Marine Corps major continues that the duke and duchess "were both so genuine and so sweet and they just wanted to talk to all of us individually and personally. And it was just an amazing experience."

Figary adds that when it came to Meghan—who did everything from reading to Invictus families to trying out snow tubing in Canada—she "was so impressed by the way she looked at you in your eyes and actually cared about your story."

The Duke of Sussex kicked off the competition in Whistler on Feb. 10. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to female representation in the Invictus Games, Soto tells Marie Claire she found it inspiring watching women "competing and being able to grow from whatever issues or problems that they had during the military." She adds, "Even though we thought maybe this was...that this was it, this was the end, it's not."

When asked what she'd tell other women considering whether to compete in the games, Figary says not to hesitate. "Just being here and being in the community and building these relationships, it will seriously heal you."