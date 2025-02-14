Exclusive: Prince Harry and Team USA Women Share How the Invictus Games Gives Athletes a "Renewed Purpose"

The Duke of Sussex and competitors Yen Soto and Lydia Figary tell "Marie Claire' about group chats, patriotic nails and building bonds in the military community.

Prince Harry smiling and posing with five women wearing red, white and blue Team USA shirts at an Invictus Games event
(Image credit: Invictus Games/Team USA)
Kristin Contino
By
published
in News

The word Invictus means "unconquerable" or "undefeated,” and nowhere was that spirit more evident than in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada during the 2025 Invictus Games this week. Founded by Prince Harry, the games give wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women the ability to not only compete in a range of sports, but a chance to connect with those facing similar challenges. It’s an opportunity that Team USA athlete Yen Soto tells Marie Claire is “a once-in-a lifetime experience.”

Speaking with Soto and her close friend (and fellow Team USA competitor) Lydia Figary, it’s apparent that the Invictus Games is about much more than sports. “We're all literally best friends,” Figary—who is representing the Marine Corps along with Soto—says of Team USA’s female contingent.

“It's just really cool to have a sisterhood from all different branches, all different ranks,” Figary continues. “It doesn't matter. We're all just friends and we're on this journey together.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, tells Marie Claire that while meeting with athletes from around the world this week, he's been struck by the power of connection that Soto and Figary spoke about.

“What stands out most is the incredible sense of belonging and renewed purpose created in the lead-up to and during the Invictus Games,” the Duke of Sussex shares. "Never underestimate the power of service, as this community gets to wear their nation’s flag once more.”

Yen Soto and Lydia Figary wearing snowboarding gear and holding snowboards posing with a USA flag in front of a mountain

Soto (left) and Figary (right) won gold and silver medals, respectively, in novice snowboarding.

(Image credit: Michel Sauret/Invictus Games/Team USA)

Women of Team USA wearing red, white and blue warm up suits and posing with a service dog and Meghan Markle at an Invictus Games event

Soto, Figary and other members of Team USA posed with the Duchess of Sussex during a breakfast on Feb. 8.

(Image credit: Meghan Markle/Instagram)

Figary, who is medically retired from the Marine Corps after a parachute accident, says the Invictus Games also gave her a sense of purpose after leaving the military. "I feel like I kind of just was able to move right into something else," she says, adding that training for the games "made everything feel pretty seamless with my transition."

This year, more than 550 competitors from around the world have gathered in Vancouver and Whistler to celebrate the spirit of Invictus, including a team of 50 athletes from the United States. Soto—who has overcome significant knee injuries sustained during her military career—says she "never expected it to be so amazing."

Whether it's working on their impressive red, white, and blue nail designs or chatting with athletes from other countries about their shared experiences, Soto and Figary agree that the Invictus Games has given them a sense of community—especially in their male-dominated field. The 13 women of Team USA even have their own special group chat, which they say is their "safe space" to share photos and thoughts with each other.

"It's cool because being in the Marine Corps...I've never been around so many females, actually," Figary shares.

The Duke of Sussex echoes these sentiments with Marie Claire, noting, "Competitors also share that while they have unwavering support from family and friends, this journey connects them with others who have similar stories. The bonds built throughout this process turn teammates—as well as challengers—into lifelong friends."

Team USA Invictus athlete Yen Soto holding up her white nails that read "USA" and making a surprised face

Soto showed off her red, white, and blue Team USA nails during the Invictus Games 2025 opening ceremony on Feb. 8.

(Image credit: Michel Sauret/Invictus Games/Team USA)

As for the Sussexes, Soto shares she "was so excited to meet Meghan" during a Team USA breakfast, adding with a laugh, "I told her that I loved her in Suits and that I was more excited to see her than her husband."

The Marine Corps major continues that the duke and duchess "were both so genuine and so sweet and they just wanted to talk to all of us individually and personally. And it was just an amazing experience."

Figary adds that when it came to Meghan—who did everything from reading to Invictus families to trying out snow tubing in Canada—she "was so impressed by the way she looked at you in your eyes and actually cared about your story."

Prince Harry wearing a black Invictus Games coat smiling and raising his arm up at a podium reading Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025

The Duke of Sussex kicked off the competition in Whistler on Feb. 10.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to female representation in the Invictus Games, Soto tells Marie Claire she found it inspiring watching women "competing and being able to grow from whatever issues or problems that they had during the military." She adds, "Even though we thought maybe this was...that this was it, this was the end, it's not."

When asked what she'd tell other women considering whether to compete in the games, Figary says not to hesitate. "Just being here and being in the community and building these relationships, it will seriously heal you."

TOPICS
Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸