Prince Harry Arrives at St. Paul's Cathedral to Resounding Cheers

Prince Harry may receive a ton of flak in the media, but you wouldn't have known it as he arrived at St. Paul's Cathedral on Wednesday.

The Duke of Sussex was at the historic church for a special service celebrating the 10-year anniversary of his initiative, the Invictus Games, which he founded in 2014.

As he mounted the steps, an assembled crowd loudly cheered and whistled for Harry, as captured in a TikTok from Town & Country. The prince waved at the well-wishers as he made his way into the building.

The service was Harry's chief reason for being in the U.K. this week, but he—and Sussex fans—had also hoped he would be able to secure a meeting with his father King Charles while he was in the country.

Sadly, on Tuesday, a rep for Harry confirmed that the King's schedule wouldn't allow him to see his youngest son.

"In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the Duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week it, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program," the spokesperson said.

"The Duke, of course, is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."

While Harry's statement betrayed no hard feelings, the move on Charles' part has widely been described as a snub.

King Charles declined to see Prince Harry during his stay in the U.K. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Additionally, the King chose to officially announce on Tuesday that he was giving over a role to Prince William that had great significance to Harry: Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps, which is a regiment the Duke of Sussex served in while he was in the military.

Plus, on the day of Harry's Invictus event, the King hosted a garden party at Buckingham Palace.

In stark contrast, Princess Diana's siblings Charles Spencer and Lady Jane Fellowes were at St. Paul's to support their nephew.