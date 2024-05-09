Prince Harry Arrives at St. Paul's Cathedral to Resounding Cheers

Prince Harry may receive a ton of flak in the media, but you wouldn't have known it as he arrived at St. Paul's Cathedral on Wednesday.
The Duke of Sussex was at the historic church for a special service celebrating the 10-year anniversary of his initiative, the Invictus Games, which he founded in 2014.
As he mounted the steps, an assembled crowd loudly cheered and whistled for Harry, as captured in a TikTok from Town & Country. The prince waved at the well-wishers as he made his way into the building.
@townandcountrymagazine ♬ Intergalactic Janet - Ley Soul
The service was Harry's chief reason for being in the U.K. this week, but he—and Sussex fans—had also hoped he would be able to secure a meeting with his father King Charles while he was in the country.
Sadly, on Tuesday, a rep for Harry confirmed that the King's schedule wouldn't allow him to see his youngest son.
"In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the Duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week it, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program," the spokesperson said.
"The Duke, of course, is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
While Harry's statement betrayed no hard feelings, the move on Charles' part has widely been described as a snub.
Additionally, the King chose to officially announce on Tuesday that he was giving over a role to Prince William that had great significance to Harry: Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps, which is a regiment the Duke of Sussex served in while he was in the military.
Plus, on the day of Harry's Invictus event, the King hosted a garden party at Buckingham Palace.
In stark contrast, Princess Diana's siblings Charles Spencer and Lady Jane Fellowes were at St. Paul's to support their nephew.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
The Woman Who Inspired Martha in Netflix's 'Baby Reindeer' to Appear an On-Camera Interview
A woman has come forward as the inspiration behind Martha in Richard Gadd's hit Netflix series.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Meet the Netflix Reality Stars Looking for Love on 'Perfect Match' Season 2
Alum from 'The Circle,' 'Love Is Blind,' and more shows will all be under one roof.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
John Leguizamo Says He Turned Down This Beloved ’The Devil Wears Prada' Role
“I had my reasons. I mean, they’re stupid, but I had my reasons.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Both Queen Camilla and Prince William Reportedly Played Into King Charles’ Decision to Decline a Meeting with Prince Harry in London
Royal expert Charlotte Griffiths said Harry also made “certain demands” during “difficult” negotiations surrounding the meeting that couldn’t be met.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
With No Royals In Sight, Prince Harry Is Supported By Princess Diana’s Siblings at Invictus Games Event in London
The Spencer siblings stepped up to make sure that Harry had family on hand at his milestone celebration.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
If King Charles Wanted To See Prince Harry When He Was In the U.K. This Week, He Could Have Done So “Very Easily,” Royal Historian Says
“You can never be too busy to see your son.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
King Charles Makes Prince William Leader of the Regiment Prince Harry Served In—On the Same Day Harry Arrives in the U.K.
Right...
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Prince Harry and King Charles' Relationship Is "Terminally Damaged" After King Declines to See His Son During U.K. Visit: Expert
It's admittedly not looking good.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Prince Harry’s Spokesperson Confirms That King Charles Is Too Busy To See His Son While Harry Is In the U.K. This Week
“It, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Matty Healy's Mom Passionately Defends Meghan Markle and 'Spare'
Go, Denise!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Meghan Markle Said She and Prince Harry “Couldn’t Decide” Between Two Names for Prince Archie
The couple’s firstborn child and only son turns five years old today, and almost had a totally different moniker.
By Rachel Burchfield Published