Prince Harry Makes Surprise Appearance at Major Sporting Event—And Shares What Position He'd Play in Football

Prince Harry might not be the first person you'd expect to see at a Canadian Football League game, but the Duke of Sussex made a surprise at the Grey Cup (the CFL version of the Super Bowl) to promote an event close to his heart.

The duke took the mic during the Nov. 17 championship game to discuss his 2025 Invictus Games, which will take place in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada, but he also shared his thoughts on football.

When asked which position he'd play, Harry said, "I think quarterback is a cool place to be." Although he'd never attended the Grey Cup before, the duke said, "Really looking forward to the game getting started. Let's go!"

The Duke of Sussex—who launched the Invictus Games in 2014 for wounded, injured and sick military veterans—will attend the sporting event's first-ever winter games in February.

Harry attended the Grey Cup on Sunday, Nov. 17. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry visited with children on Nov. 18 during the 2025 Invictus School Program Launch Event in Vancouver. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It's really an opportunity for the individuals themselves and their families to heal and rehabilitate through sport," he said during the Grey Cup broadcast. "This time in less than three months we'll be back for the opening ceremony in February, so that's what we're really excited about."

The Duke of Sussex extended his time in Canada, traveling from Toronto to Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 18 for another Invictus-related event.

Prince Harry launched the 2025 Invictus Games School Program in Vancouver, joining a group of children to kick off the program. The Duke of Sussex visited Seaforth Armoury to take part in a range of activities with kids, with the event—which will be turned into an online program—designed to bring the Invictus Games to schools everywhere.

