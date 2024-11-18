Prince Harry Makes Surprise Appearance at Major Sporting Event—And Shares What Position He'd Play in Football
The Duke of Sussex promoted his upcoming Invictus Games.
Prince Harry might not be the first person you'd expect to see at a Canadian Football League game, but the Duke of Sussex made a surprise at the Grey Cup (the CFL version of the Super Bowl) to promote an event close to his heart.
The duke took the mic during the Nov. 17 championship game to discuss his 2025 Invictus Games, which will take place in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada, but he also shared his thoughts on football.
When asked which position he'd play, Harry said, "I think quarterback is a cool place to be." Although he'd never attended the Grey Cup before, the duke said, "Really looking forward to the game getting started. Let's go!"
The Duke of Sussex—who launched the Invictus Games in 2014 for wounded, injured and sick military veterans—will attend the sporting event's first-ever winter games in February.
"It's really an opportunity for the individuals themselves and their families to heal and rehabilitate through sport," he said during the Grey Cup broadcast. "This time in less than three months we'll be back for the opening ceremony in February, so that's what we're really excited about."
The Duke of Sussex extended his time in Canada, traveling from Toronto to Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 18 for another Invictus-related event.
Prince Harry launched the 2025 Invictus Games School Program in Vancouver, joining a group of children to kick off the program. The Duke of Sussex visited Seaforth Armoury to take part in a range of activities with kids, with the event—which will be turned into an online program—designed to bring the Invictus Games to schools everywhere.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
