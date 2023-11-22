Will Prince Louis Take Part in This New Royal Family Christmas Tradition This Year?

Everything is always better with little Louis.

Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour in 2023
(Image credit: Getty)
published

Prince Louis had a Christmas first last year, taking part in his first Christmas walk at Sandringham—where members of the royal family walk from the estate where they traditionally spend the holiday to Christmas morning church services at St. Mary Magdalene. Four years old at the time, Louis was deemed old enough to join his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and his older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Now five years old, we’re crossing our fingers and hoping that Louis will be deemed old enough to join the rest of his family for mom Kate’s third annual Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey, scheduled for December 8. Last year, George and Charlotte tagged along, but, because it is an evening concert, it was assumed to be past little Louis’ bedtime.

Royal Christmas carol concert

George and Charlotte at the concert in 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis

The Wales trio on Christmas Day 2022

(Image credit: Getty)

Per Hello, this year’s concert “will be dedicated to those who work to support babies, young children, and families in communities across the U.K.”—a cause certainly close to Kate’s heart. And what would be better than to have all three of her young children on hand to mark the occasion?

“Prince Louis may well join his siblings at this year’s carol service, given he is a little older now and has more experience of being at public events,” Hello’s royal editor Emily Nash said. “He managed to sit through most of his grandfather’s Coronation in May, so he may well be ready to return to the Abbey. Given this year’s service will focus on Kate’s Shaping Us campaign, it would be fantastic to see her own three children joining her and William at this very special event.” 

Royal Christmas carol concert

Kate at the concert in 2021

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal Christmas carol concert

Kate at the concert in 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The new Christmas tradition started in 2021, as the pandemic continued on; Kate played the piano alongside Tom Walker to the song “For Those Who Can’t Be Here.”

“Music was very important to the [then] Duchess during the lockdowns,” a source told People at the time. “She also recognizes the powerful way in which music brings people together—especially during difficult times. For these reasons, she was keen to be part of Tom’s performance in this way.” 

Royal Christmas carol concert

William and Kate at the concert in 2021

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Though Kate didn’t play the piano at last year’s carol concert, the event was held again to bring together members of the royal family with charity staff, community volunteers, frontline workers, military personnel, and more to “celebrate the joy that human connection can bring,” Buckingham Palace said in a release at the time. Last year’s service was dedicated to Queen Elizabeth, who died three months prior at age 96.

