Prince Louis’ Sweet Gesture Helped Queen Consort Camilla Relax After Christmas Day Church Service, Body Language Expert Says

What would a royal family outing be without us analyzing, ad nauseum, their body language? But in this case, it’s incredibly sweet—Prince Louis, making his Christmas walk debut to St. Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham (a long held royal tradition), apparently helped Queen Consort Camilla relax and cheer up with a touching gesture, according to body language expert Judi James. Speaking to The Mirror, James says Camilla—in her first Christmas as Queen Consort—looked “awkward” following the morning church service, and that “Camilla’s body language signals suggest she is often in a state of tension or nervousness in public,” James says.
But then little four-year-old Louis stepped in: “When the royals emerged from the church, Charles appeared to be in high spirits, pointing to and laughing with the clergy, but leaving Camilla trailing in his wake,” James says. “Her repeated eye-dart rituals as she tried to position herself alongside her husband reflected inner tension or awkwardness, and the way Louis stepped away from his parents to join her and chat to her suggested he was keen to cheer her up with some company and help her relax.”
And just when we thought, after his Platinum Jubilee antics, we couldn’t love this little guy more.
“Louis’ body language is still very spontaneous, and small children can often feel or sense when someone needs company,” James says. “He was also busy later showing this side of his personality as he called for his picture of Paddington to be shown to a small girl and rushed up to Charlotte with a small bouquet of flowers.” (Seriously one of the cutest moments of the morning.)
Louis may have been one of the youngest members of the royal family at church that morning, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t touch the hearts of many—well-wishers and Queen Consorts, included.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family. In addition to serving as the royal editor at Marie Claire, she has worked with publications like Vogue, Vanity Fair, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, and more. She cohosts Podcast Royal, a show that provides candid commentary on the biggest royal family headlines and offers segments on fashion, beauty, health and wellness, and lifestyle.
