Kensington Palace Releases Stunning New Photo of Kate Middleton Taken by Her Son Prince Louis

The Princess of Wales is honoring World Cancer Day with a personal message and a brand new photo taken by her son, Prince Louis.

On Monday, Feb. 3, the Daily Mail's royal editor Rebecca English shared a new photo of Kate Middleton, which was taken by the Princess of Wales's 6-year-old son, Prince Louis. The photo shows Kate posing in a forest with her arms outstretched. She is dressed in a dark green coat, and is wearing a hat, gloves, and black boots.

In the caption, English explained, "Little Prince Louis has turned royal photographer!" She continued, "Kensington Palace has issued an adorable new picture taken by the 6-year-old of his mother, the Princess of Wales, at Windsor to mark World Cancer Day tomorrow."

Explaining the second photograph in the carousel, English wrote, "A second image taken by the princess herself was also issued." She continued, "It was accompanied by a personal message from Kate, reading: 'Don't forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease."

Adding further context to her post, English elaborated, "A royal aide emphasized that spending time in nature has been extremely important to The Princess over the past year as she underwent her own cancer journey, which is reflected in both images."

Princess Kate recently returned to work in her role as a senior member of the Royal Family. Having completed a course of chemotherapy, Kate told patients at Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea, London, that she is in remission from cancer.

As part of her return to work, Princess Kate has written a new foreword to The Shaping Us Framework (via People ), which was released on Feb. 2. The report was worked on by a team of clinicians, academics, practitioners, and experts in human development, and aims to improve the perception surrounding the importance of nurturing emotional development before a child turns 5.

"Modern society is complex," Kate wrote in the foreword. "At times, it can feel like the world is filled with mistrust and misunderstanding, leaving many people feeling isolated and vulnerable during difficult times. The impact of this—poor mental health, addiction, and abuse—can be devastating, for individuals and for society." She continued, "If we are to address this properly, if we are to find real, lasting solutions to these deep-rooted challenges and create a physically and mentally healthier society, we must reset, restore and rebalance. We must invest in humankind."