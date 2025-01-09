Princess Kate Isn't Always "Well Enough" for Royal Duties, but She's Learning to "Pace" Herself
"She is looking after herself and is wise to do so," a family friend shared.
Kate Middleton celebrated her 43rd birthday on Jan. 9, but the royal isn't rushing to return to full-time royal duties. According to a new report, the Princess of Wales is "prioritizing her health" after an extremely challenging year.
Royal fans were delighted when Princess Kate returned to the royal spotlight at the end of 2024. However, the royal has apparently changed her outlook after being diagnosed with cancer and undergoing preventative chemotherapy. "She is looking after herself and is wise to do so," a source told People. "She will know when she wakes up if she is well enough or not [to do something]."
Meanwhile, Robert Hardman, who recently wrote The Making of a King: Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, told the outlet, "We are being encouraged not to look at this as a chapter that's over and then it's back to normal, because cancer doesn't work like that." He continued, "The details remain private but there's no getting over the reality that it's an unpredictable disease."
Luckily, Princess Kate has been able to return to work on her own schedule, which has reportedly allowed her to manage her health. "She has been allowed to get back in her own way," a source told People. "She has been able to pace it and do it her way, and that's great."
Ultimately, it would seem that Princess Kate's closest family members have aided in her recovery. "Family has seen [Kate] through thick and thin this year," a so-called "insider" said. "There is a sense of optimism going forward."
In an interview with Marie Claire, Hardman suggested that 2025 would present some sort of normalcy for the Royal Family. "I would say 2025, I'm sure everyone just hopes that it will be a year of resetting, or it'll be the year of reset," he told senior royal editor Kristin Contino. "It'll be the year of going back to the way we were at the end of 2023 of regular, or semi-regular duties."
Hardman continued, "I think what we will see with her is...we'll see a lot more of her undertaking public engagements, but I still wouldn't imagine being back to 2023 levels."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Princess Beatrice Is Set to Make an Unexpected International Appearance Just Weeks Before Her Due Date
The pregnant royal recently canceled plans to spend Christmas in Italy after doctors allegedly advised her not to travel.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Issue Statement on California's Devastating Wildfires
The Sussexes addressed the disaster, which is "affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
The Future of Dry Shampoo Is a All About the Puff
Say goodbye to the aerosol bottles of yesteryear.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Princess Kate Has Been Honored With Birthday Charity Earrings That Support a Cause Close to Her Heart
Proceeds from the $34 style will benefit a charity the Princess of Wales has paid tribute to in the past.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Queen Elizabeth's Final Birthday Gift to Kate Middleton Was a Precious Heirloom With Specific Rules Attached
The present, which was from the Queen's private collection, "brought tears to Kate's eyes."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
How Princess Kate Broke Tradition with Her Stunning 43rd Birthday Photo
The Princess of Wales posed for a black-and-white pic by one of her favorite photogs.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Despite 2025 Being "the Year of Reset," Princess Kate Will Likely Do This Before Going Back to Regular Duties
Royal biographer Robert Hardman tells 'Marie Claire' that fans shouldn't expect Kate to go "back to 2023 levels" of appearances.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Why Prince Andrew Has Been Reported to the Police Over a Fake Name and Business Venture
Get ready to meet the royal's alter ego, "Andrew Inverness."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton Won't Let the "Looming Responsibility" of Becoming Queen "Take Her Away" From Her Children
The Princess of Wales is putting her kids before the monarchy.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Has Already Entered Her "Princess Phase"
The Sussexes are very "down-to-earth" parents, according to a family friend.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Is Kamala Harris a Secret Kate Middleton Fashion Stan?
No one is immune from channeling the princess's style these days.
By Kristin Contino Published