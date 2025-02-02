Prince Louis Clearly Takes After One Royal Family Relative More Than the Others

Prince Louis's lively personality has always been on full display when he attends official royal engagements. As a result, fans have noticed that Prince Louis's facial expressions often resemble those of another member of the Royal Family. While Prince George reportedly "insists on dressing" just like his dad, Prince William, Prince Louis appears to have a different familial icon.

Eagle-eyed royal fans on social media were quick to point out the resemblance between Prince Louis and Kate Middleton's father, Michael Middleton. In response to an old photo of Michael, one royal fan wrote on X, "Prince Louis is his double unreal."

As reported by the Daily Mail, MailOnline commenters pointed out some of the similarities between Louis and his grandfather, too. "Yes he's a little copy of Michael," one wrote. "Almost identical," another claimed. "Louis and his grandad are like peas in a pod," one royal fan said.

Prince Louis's face is very reminiscent of Princess Kate's father. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as looking alike, Louis and Michael are reportedly close. Following Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, her parents reportedly spent a lot of time with Prince Louis and his siblings. Michael and Carole Middleton made a cameo in Kate's Instagram video announcing she'd completed chemotherapy, where they could be seen playing card games with Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George.

Meanwhile, royal correspondent Katie Nicholl told The Sun 's "Royal Exclusive" show, "The Middletons have been very, very welcomed into the royal fold." She continued, "They have a very close relationship, and they had a lovely relationship with the late Queen." After their daughter was diagnosed with cancer in 2024, Michael and Carole were "so pivotal and important," according to Nicholl.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond also suggested that Michael and Carole were incredibly supportive during Kate's recovery. As she told OK! magazine (via the Mirror ), "I think a shout-out should also go to Carole and Michael Middleton , who have undoubtedly been a vital part of the family this year, both practically and emotionally. I'm sure William and Catherine leaned on them very hard during their darkest days."