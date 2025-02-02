Prince Louis Clearly Takes After One Royal Family Relative More Than the Others
The little prince bears a striking resemblance to one of the men in the family.
Prince Louis's lively personality has always been on full display when he attends official royal engagements. As a result, fans have noticed that Prince Louis's facial expressions often resemble those of another member of the Royal Family. While Prince George reportedly "insists on dressing" just like his dad, Prince William, Prince Louis appears to have a different familial icon.
Eagle-eyed royal fans on social media were quick to point out the resemblance between Prince Louis and Kate Middleton's father, Michael Middleton. In response to an old photo of Michael, one royal fan wrote on X, "Prince Louis is his double unreal."
As reported by the Daily Mail, MailOnline commenters pointed out some of the similarities between Louis and his grandfather, too. "Yes he's a little copy of Michael," one wrote. "Almost identical," another claimed. "Louis and his grandad are like peas in a pod," one royal fan said.
As well as looking alike, Louis and Michael are reportedly close. Following Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, her parents reportedly spent a lot of time with Prince Louis and his siblings. Michael and Carole Middleton made a cameo in Kate's Instagram video announcing she'd completed chemotherapy, where they could be seen playing card games with Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George.
Meanwhile, royal correspondent Katie Nicholl told The Sun's "Royal Exclusive" show, "The Middletons have been very, very welcomed into the royal fold." She continued, "They have a very close relationship, and they had a lovely relationship with the late Queen." After their daughter was diagnosed with cancer in 2024, Michael and Carole were "so pivotal and important," according to Nicholl.
Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond also suggested that Michael and Carole were incredibly supportive during Kate's recovery. As she told OK! magazine (via the Mirror), "I think a shout-out should also go to Carole and Michael Middleton, who have undoubtedly been a vital part of the family this year, both practically and emotionally. I'm sure William and Catherine leaned on them very hard during their darkest days."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Dua Lipa's Huge Diamond Ring Is on Full Display in New Selfie
The singer gave fans a closer look at the huge diamond ring, which is allegedly worth $30,000.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Where Sustainability Requirements Don't Look Like a Compromise
Copenhagen Fashion Week's Fall 2025 runways reminded guests that eco-conscious design can also be fun.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Wears a Plunging Dress With $25 Million Necklace
The icon continues her "revenge dress" trend with a dangerously low-cut neckline.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton Says the "World Is Filled With Mistrust and Misunderstanding" in Emotional New Statement
The Princess of Wales shared her concern for the "many people feeling isolated and vulnerable during difficult times."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton Gave an Adorable Response When Asked Whether She's a "Real" Princess
The little girl spent a long time trying to get the Princess of Wales's attention.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
10 Investment Handbags That Come With the Royal Family's Stamp of Approval
Your cheat sheet to regal bags.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Kate Is Being Compared to Princess Diana for This "Priceless" Quality During Children's Hospice Visit
The Princess of Wales is following in her late mother-in-law's footsteps.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
25 Under-$250 Beauty Products the Royal Family Swears By
Skip the tiara, steal the skincare routine.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Carole Middleton Admitted Press Intrusion Wore on Her Family During William and Kate's Courtship: "I Haven't Asked for All This"
"I’m not a celebrity and don’t want to be one."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Kate's Visit to a Sock Factory Isn't as Random as You Might Think
She's kicking off 2025 in style.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Carole Middleton Shares a Sweet Trait With Queen Elizabeth When It Comes to Daughters Kate and Pippa
Royals: Just like us.
By Kristin Contino Published