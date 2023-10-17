Meanwhile, Prince Louis is Likely “Getting Away with Murder” This Week as He and His Siblings Go on Half-Term Break from School

Prince Louis is the baby of the Wales family—comprised of him, his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte—and is typical in that he gets away with murder, royal expert Jennie Bond said. There is a reason for it, though.
William and Kate aren’t working much this week, as all three kids are on half-term break from Lambrook, where they all attend. Bond, a former BBC royal correspondent, said that little Louis will be getting away with murder as the parents will have their eyes on Charlotte and George, especially as the latter prepares to sit for entrance exams (likely to Eton College) early next month.
“William and Kate have three children with very different demands,” she said, per The Daily Express. “We know poor George has been feeling rather under the cosh lately because school life seems to be all about being tested. So this half-term holiday may not be quite like his previous holidays and could involve a certain amount of revision. That will be doubly hard with his sister and little brother having all the fun, but I’m sure William and Kate will find a healthy balance that will allow George to join in most of the time.”
Bond added that “George will be their priority right now because of his exams and his future schooling to consider. Charlotte is relatively carefree but, as the only girl, she’ll no doubt command special attention. Louis is the little kid on the block—probably getting away with murder while their parents are too busy with the others to chastise him.”
The family of five will likely sneak away to their country home, Anmer Hall, on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Bond said that family life will be a “top priority” in the coming days, as their work schedule will continue to be demanding as 2023 comes to a close. King Charles is encouraging the couple to up their number of royal engagements, as their popularity could help secure the monarchy’s continued success.
“The King is very aware of the role the younger members of the royal family play in spreading the word to a wider and younger audience,” a source told OK. “Media and audience tests demonstrate the success of William and Kate’s engagement with the younger generation through social media and public appearances. So it’s important that they continue this success into 2024 and beyond.”
Before any work commitments, William and Kate have made it clear that they’re devoted parents; Kate will miss out on the third annual Earthshot Prize Awards in Singapore on November 7 to be there for George and his aforementioned exams. “I think that Kate and William are having to take on an awful lot and consider it, you know, but they’ve been very clear that their first priority is to be parents to a young family,” royal expert Robert Jobson told The Daily Express.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
