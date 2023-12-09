The Look on Princess Kate’s Face Is Priceless As She Catches Prince Louis In a Mischievous Moment at Her Christmas Carol Concert

Didn’t the phrase say, “Nothing is certain except death, taxes, and Prince Louis being mischievous”? Something of that nature? Well, it’s true—if we can depend on anything in the royal stratosphere, we can depend on Louis, well, Louis-ing—and he did exactly that last night with a cheeky gesture to older sister Princess Charlotte as his mother’s “Together at Christmas” carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here's what happened: first of all, little Louis made his carol concert debut last night, which royal followers were hoping for. In 2021—the first year of the now-annual tradition—William and Kate went sans children to the event; last year, in 2022, Prince George and Charlotte joined them, with Louis, then four, being deemed too young to attend the nighttime concert. But Louis has shown himself capable of handling himself at many a royal event since then—his first Christmas walk to church at Sandringham on Christmas morning; Easter church service alongside his family; King Charles’ Coronation in May; and even his own first royal engagement earlier this year—so the time had come for Louis to attend alongside the rest of his immediate family.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And that leads us to the aforementioned cheeky moment. Louis was photographed attempting to blow out Charlotte’s candle during the service, and “was snapped puffing his cheeks out, much to the amusement of his big sister,” Page Six reports. (Kate’s face behind him says everything.) In addition to blowing out his sister’s candle, George, Charlotte, and Louis dropped off letters for Father Christmas in a red post office box before they sang carols alongside their parents. The service—supported by The Royal Foundation—honored those who work to support babies, young children, and families in communities across the U.K., and showcased “the hope of new life and why it is so important to build supportive, nurturing worlds around children and the adults in their lives,” Page Six reports.

The Independent reports that, outside of the candle-blowing, “he appeared to be well-behaved.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This year’s service reflected Kate’s early years Shaping Us campaign, which she launched in January of this year. The campaign aims to highlight and promote the significance of the formative years of a child’s life and was a moment to thank all who work to support babies, young children, and families in communities across the U.K.; among the service’s 1,500 guests were midwives and nursery teachers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And, by the way, this is nowhere near the first time Louis’ antics stole the show. From the Platinum Jubilee in June 2022 to the Coronation to this past summer’s Trooping the Colour, there’s not much that’s certain in this life, but what we know for sure is that when Louis is on the scene, we’re going to crack a smile (or 20).

Royal Carols: Together at Christmas will air on ITV1 and ITV X on Christmas Eve.