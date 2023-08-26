Prince Louis’ Unusual First Words Were Inspired by a Hobby of His Mom’s

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

“Mama” or “Dada” this was not—Prince Louis, the youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, had an unusual first word, and it was apparently inspired by his mother’s love of baking.

(Image credit: Prince and Princess of Wales)

Appearing on a BBC baking show for a Christmas special, Catherine revealed that Louis’ first words were none other than “Mary Berry,” the name of the food writer, baker, and television host that Catherine was appearing alongside on the program, “A Berry Royal Christmas.” The Mirror reports that Louis learned to speak using the books on the family bookshelf at home, including many of Berry’s cookbooks.

(Image credit: Getty)

“One of Louis’ first words was ‘Mary’ because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen,” Catherine said. “And children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books, and he would say ‘That’s Mary Berry.’ So he would definitely recognize you if he saw you.”

(Image credit: Getty)