Prince Louis’ Unusual First Words Were Inspired by a Hobby of His Mom’s

It’s two words you definitely didn’t see coming!

Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour in 2023
“Mama” or “Dada” this was not—Prince Louis, the youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, had an unusual first word, and it was apparently inspired by his mother’s love of baking.

Prince Louis

Appearing on a BBC baking show for a Christmas special, Catherine revealed that Louis’ first words were none other than “Mary Berry,” the name of the food writer, baker, and television host that Catherine was appearing alongside on the program, “A Berry Royal Christmas.” The Mirror reports that Louis learned to speak using the books on the family bookshelf at home, including many of Berry’s cookbooks.

Prince Louis

“One of Louis’ first words was ‘Mary’ because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen,” Catherine said. “And children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books, and he would say ‘That’s Mary Berry.’ So he would definitely recognize you if he saw you.”

Prince Louis

Now five, Louis is right in the middle of his summer break from Lambrook School, where he attends alongside older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte. In addition to stealing our hearts at Her late Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee last summer and at King Charles’ Coronation this past May, Louis has had a number of royal firsts lately, including his first Christmas walk at Sandringham, his first Easter service alongside the rest of the royal family, and his first royal engagement. Up next? Hopefully his first royal tour, a milestone he still hasn’t taken part in just yet.

