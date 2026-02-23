A "Frustrated" Prince William and Princess Kate Are Now "At the Center of Solving the Andrew Issue" as They Approach Throne

Prince William and Princess Kate made their first public appearance since Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest, attending the 2026 BAFTAs on Sunday, February 22. Although the couple avoided talk of William’s uncle on the red carpet, the Prince of Wales noted that he hadn’t watched historical tearjerker Hamnet because felt he needed “to be in quite a calm state, and I am not at the moment.”

After the former Duke of York was arrested last week, it’s no wonder the Prince of Wales “is not feeling calm,” as a source told the Daily Mail . Andrew, who formerly served as a trade envoy for the U.K., was taken into custody on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The ex-duke was arrested after emails allegedly showed he shared confidential documents with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“It’s a terrible situation and they are very concerned about the health of The King and the impact this will be having on him,” the source said of William and Kate.

Prince William and Princess Kate are pictured at the 2026 BAFTAs on February 22. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although it’s unclear what will happen next in terms of an investigation with Andrew, the insider says that the situation has left Prince William “frustrated.”

“I think William and Kate are acutely aware that this is a scandal that won’t be going away for a long time,” the source says. “It’s a mess left by Andrew and the late Queen and, although His Majesty is very much in charge, William is frustrated.”

The former Duke of York is currently living on The King’s Sandringham estate, and the source added that what to do with Andrew is “still likely to be a problem on his plate when he [William] eventually becomes King.”

A representative for the Prince and Princess of Wales released a statement about Andrew on February 9 after additional emails to Epstein were released by the Department of Justice. "I can confirm The Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations," the spokesperson said. “Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.”

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Prince William and the former Duke of York are pictured at the Duchess of Kent's funeral in September 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The couple has not spoken out since the former duke's arrest, but the Daily Mail's source noted: “I’m sure the Prince and Princess of Wales have been itching to say something publicly to distance themselves, but they have to be cautious because of the police investigation.”

It's a tricky place for the Prince and Princess of Wales, as the Telegraph’s royal editor, Hannah Furness, reflected on in the outlet’s royal newsletter on February 23.

“He was at university when his uncle was appointed a trade envoy,” she wrote of the Prince of Wales. “The Princess was a decade away from joining the Royal family. But they are, and will be, at the centre of solving the ‘Andrew issue’ in the public imagination.”

She adds, “The King will deal with the immediate action and make the statements; William and Catherine, at some point, will have to move the monarchy on for a new generation.”