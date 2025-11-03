The Royal Family made some major changes over the past week, with the former Duke of York relinquishing his titles and becoming known simply as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. Multiple reports have suggested that Prince William played a "role" in his uncle's demotion. Now, sources have alleged that the Prince of Wales knew how important fixing the Andrew issue was for the Royal Family and its future.

According to the Daily Beast, sources close to Prince William claimed that he was instrumental in King Charles's official statement regarding Andrew's demotion. "Charles has been trying and failing to get Andrew out of Royal Lodge for the past three years," the source claimed. "William did it in two weeks. William is king in all but name now."

Meanwhile, a former palace courtier told the outlet that the ongoing scandal has had a detrimental impact on King Charles, who has been left "utterly exhausted" by the fiasco.

King Charles has been left "utterly exhausted" by the fiasco. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A source also told the outlet that Prince William was allegedly "dismayed" by the previous, much softer deal regarding Andrew, which only removed the Duke of York moniker. As Andrew had formerly been granted the right to continue living at Royal Lodge and still be referred to as a prince, William allegedly feared future repercussions.

The Daily Beast suggested, per sources, that William ultimately viewed the Andrew problem as his "father's mess" to deal with. The outlet explained, "William has long grasped that the monarchy has been held hostage by Andrew's scandal and knew a ransom would have to be paid...Andrew walked away from the royals with a deal worth 'millions.'"

"William is king in all but name now." (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Andrew's move from Royal Lodge is likely to take some time, the Prince of Wales will reportedly be relieved that the scandal has been handled, once and for all.