King Charles Officially Removes Prince Andrew's Prince Title and Evicts Him From Royal Lodge

After weeks of discussions, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday, October 30 that King Charles has evicted Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge and "initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew." While the former Duke of York made an announcement on October 17 that he would no longer be using his duke title, The King has taken the matter a step further and his brother will no longer be a prince.

According to Buckingham Palace, "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."

The statement continues that Andrew's "lease on Royal Lodge, has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence." His lease on the historic property stated that he's allowed to stay there until 2078, however, the palace announced that "formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease."

Andrew is seen at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at his former home, Royal Lodge. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been previously reported that Andrew asked to relocate to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former home, Frogmore Cottage, but instead, Andrew will be moving to an undisclosed property in Sandringham, England. It's highly possible the former Duke of York could move into Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate, where Prince Philip spent his final years.

Andrew's other titles being removed include Earl of Inverness and Baron Killyleagh, which he was granted along with the Duke of York title on his 1986 wedding day. In addition, the former Prince Andrew will no longer be a member of the Order of the Garter or a Knight Grand Cross of the Victorian Order.

The former Duke of York is seen with King Charles at the Duchess of Kent's funeral. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In its statement, the palace added, "These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."

"Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and upmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse," Buckingham Palace concluded.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors