Ex-Prince Andrew's Temporary Home, Wood Farm, Has a Tragic Past Connected to Queen Elizabeth's "Lost Prince" Uncle
Prince John lived most of his short life at the secluded Sandringham home.
Now that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has officially left Royal Lodge, he's had to find a temporary living situation until the repairs are complete at his new home, Marsh Farm. The disgraced former Duke of York is now staying at Wood Farm, another property on The King's private Sandringham estate, and the house has a deeply sad history.
Wood Farm was where Prince Philip spent the final years of his life, and the five-bedroom farmhouse is a relaxed country cottage with views out to the sea. Royals like Princess Diana and Princess Kate have escaped from the press at the Norfolk retreat, but Wood Farm was once home to Queen Elizabeth's uncle, Prince John, who died at the age of just 13.
The youngest son of King George V and Queen Mary—Queen Elizabeth’s grandparents—was born in 1905 and was diagnosed with epilepsy when he was four. Although he grew up alongside his family, including his brother, the future King George VI, Prince John was sent to Wood Farm in 1916 when his condition deteriorated.
Known as "Johnnie," the prince was described as friendly and upbeat, but his condition prohibited him from attending royal events. Prince John lived the rest of his life in seclusion at Wood Farm alongside his nanny, Charlotte "LaLa" Bill, with local children on the estate his only playmates.
In January 1919, the 13-year-old prince died of a seizure in his sleep. Prince John is buried at St. Mary Magdalene Church, the same church where he was baptized and where the Royal Family regularly attends services today.
John's condition was first revealed to the public after his death, and a documentary about the "lost prince" resulted in widespread criticism for the way the Royal Family kept him hidden from society. Some, however, have defended the choice, as at the time, it was unadvised for others to witness seizures and considered best for the patient to be kept secluded.
Queen Elizabeth went on to become patron of the British Epilepsy Society, with the charity writing at the time of her death: "We know that epilepsy was a cause that was very close to her heart. The Queen's uncle, Prince John lived with seizures during his short life and is believed to have died of his epilepsy at the age of 13. As anyone who has lost a loved one to epilepsy knows, the impact on a family can live on for generations to come."
