Prince William Steps Out in Army Fatigues and Sends Fans Into a Frenzy: “HRH Looks Extra Damn Hot”

Prince William's beard has been attracting plenty of attention since he debuted (and briefly shaved off) his fan-favorite facial hair this summer. But on Tuesday, Nov. 26, the Prince of Wales set social media ablaze when he stepped out in a rugged military look.

The future King—a British Army veteran himself—visited the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards on Salisbury Plain to learn how the battalion "have been transitioning from ceremonial duty back to the Field Army," per Kensington Palace. The Welsh Guards have led ceremonial events such as Queen Elizabeth's funeral, King Charles III's coronation and Trooping the Colour over the past two years.

Prince William dressed in army fatigues and a green beret as he joined the troops in live firing exercises, learning how they used everything from sniper rifles to aerial drones. He also met with soldiers to discuss "how they are finding the transition back from their ceremonial roles."

Prince William visited the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards on Nov. 26. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Kensington Palace shared photos from his day out, fans couldn't help but focus on William's military aesthetic.

"Damn. I love this new era of William. Looking great," one commenter wrote, while another added, "I know this is very controversal to say, but damnnn.. looking good your highness😎🤘."

"With utmost respect and admiration, if I may say, HRH looks extra damn hot with that facial hair🔥" a third fan commented.

My own group chats were not immune to this dose of royal hotness. The first thing I saw when I woke up was a text from one of my friends sending a 🥵 emoji with William's picture (justified) and another friend writing, "I just saw this on Instagram and briefly thought, who is that hot man? Then I read the caption."

William tested out a drone with soldiers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Nov. 27, William, who is patron of African conservation charity Tusk, will trade his military fatigues for a tuxedo as he attends the annual Tusk Conservation Awards in London. And he'll need to hang on to that formalwear next week as the Amir of Qatar travels to Buckingham Palace for a state visit.

The Royal Family announced that Prince William will be joined by wife Kate Middleton for the Amir's official ceremonial welcome on Dec. 3, although she'll be skipping the glamorous state banquet to be held in honor of the Amir and his wife.

However, the Prince and Princess of Wales will step out together on Friday, Dec. 6 for the princess's annual Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey—and with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis expected to attend, there will be plenty of festive fun to look forward to next week.