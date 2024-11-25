Kate Middleton is Confirmed to Make a Major Royal Appearance in December Ahead of Christmas Concert

Princess Kate might have missed the first tiara event of the year last week, but Buckingham Palace confirmed some exciting news for royal fans on Monday, Nov. 25. The Princess of Wales—who has been making a slow and steady return to work amid her cancer battle this year—is set to join Prince William to mark a major state visit on Dec. 3

The Amir of Qatar is visiting London on Dec. 3 and 4, and per the palace, the prince and princess "will greet The Amir and Sheikha Jawaher at their residence, on behalf of The King, on Tuesday morning."

William and Kate will then join the Amir and his wife during a ceremonial event at Horse Guards Parade, where King Charles and Queen Camilla will officially welcome the couple to the U.K.

Fans can look forward to some pomp and circumstance when The King and Queen and Prince of Princess of Wales take part in a carriage procession to Buckingham Palace followed by a performance by the Band of the Irish Guards, which play the Qatari and British National Anthems.

Princess Kate joined her husband and in-laws to welcome the president and first lady of South Korea last November. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The last time Princess Kate took part in a state visit was almost exactly a year ago when South Korea's president and first lady visited Buckingham Palace. During their November 2023 trip the Princess of Wales took part in the official welcome ceremony and also attended a glittering state banquet at Buckingham Palace in a tiara that hadn't been worn in nearly 100 years.

As for this year's banquet, the Princess of Wales will sadly not attend, per the palace.

It's set to be a busy week for the princess, who will host her annual Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 6.

Despite Kate missing the banquet, we're sure to be treated to plenty of royal glamour during this state visit.