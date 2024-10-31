Prince William Asked If He's Trying to "Escape the Work" During New Documentary
The moment was caught on film while he volunteered at a homeless charity.
When Prince William rolls up his sleeves, he means business—though not without a cheeky attempt to dodge a few kitchen duties. In his new documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, the Prince of Wales proved he's not afraid of a little humor while taking on a challenge that's deeply personal: ending homelessness in the U.K.
Viewers get an intimate look at William's commitment to tackling the homelessness crisis in the two-part series, currently airing on ITV in the U.K. and on Disney+ beginning Friday, Nov. 1. Returning to The Passage, the London charity he first visited with his late mother Princess Diana when he was just 11, William helped serve clients during a Christmas dinner.
However, his playful attempt to dodge work by suggesting he'd rather "have a natter" with visitors backfired hilariously, with one worker quickly calling out his "escape" attempt.
"You've got enough hands in here anyway, don't you?" William, who wore a white apron over his green sweater, remarked during one scene. "I might go over there and have a natter."
When the Prince of Wales attempted to sneak away for a chat, he was met with a knowing, "Oh, you're trying to escape the work, I'm watching you!" from a fellow kitchen worker. After lots of laughs he suggested he'd pitch in with drinks or ketchup duty during the event.
The prince's Homewards initiative, launched last year, targets six key areas across the U.K., aiming to transform the landscape of homelessness in just five years. He admitted that it's an ambitious goal—and one his charitable mother would have called "mad."
In the docuseries, he shared several unseen photos of himself with Princess Diana while they visited The Passage in 1993, including some from a similar Christmas event. The Prince of Wales currently serves as the charity's royal patron, and he spoke about how his mother's work inspired his passion to end homelessness.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
"When I was very small, my mother started talking about homelessness, much like I do with my children now on the school run," he said, explaining that he has started conversations with his own kids Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, about those less fortunate.
At the end of the day, Prince William said he saw tackling homelessness as an integral part of his role as the future King. "I feel, with my position and my platform, I should be delivering change," he said. "I've spent enough time learning and listening to what people have been through that I feel almost guilty every time I leave that I'm not doing more to help."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
-
Jennifer Lopez Isn't Afraid to Break-In Her $750 Jeans
They look like they've been through it.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Rihanna Is the Patron Saint of Lazy Girl Halloween
Her costume was a leopard onesie and $59,400 of jewelry.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Fans Go Wild After ‘Suits’ Star Shares Unseen Photo of Meghan Markle
Patrick J. Adams shared a throwback pic of the duchess on set.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Country Home Is Haunted
"No old hall would be complete without a ghost, would it?"
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Reveals Why Princess Diana Would Think He'd Gone “Mad” in New Documentary
He’s got some big ideas.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Mike Tindall Says "Pretending to Punch" Prince Harry Got Him into a Ton of Trouble
"Loads of trolls went in on Mike, especially about him wanting to hit a young, defenseless Harry."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton Reportedly Wears Her Eternity Ring to "Disperse" Negative Relationship Rumors
Princess Diana's engagement ring is nowhere to be seen.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William Will Reportedly Snub Royal Family's Christmas if This Family Member Is Invited
The Prince of Wales is apparently "nervous" they might show up this year.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William Doesn’t Want His Kids to Exist “In Their Own Little Worlds” When it Comes to Privilege
The royal said it’s “important” his children know about others’ struggles.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Why Prince William Grew a Beard and Changed His Style After Princess Kate's Cancer Scare
"He finally sees, feels and appreciates the strong support and affection he can enjoy from the public."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Could the Royal Family Open Up Buckingham Palace to the Homeless?
The idea is gaining popularity among one group.
By Kristin Contino Published