Prince William Beat Out These Hollywood Stars to Be Crowned Sexiest Bald Man of 2024

Move over, Hollywood, because Prince William shows no signs of giving up this crown. The Prince of Wales has been named "the sexiest bald man" of 2024, claiming the top spot for the second year running.

William, 42, topped digital PR agency Reboot Online's annual list of hottest bald men, beating out famous faces like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Vin Diesel for the honor. In fact, the Prince of Wales received a nearly perfect score (9.9 out of 10!) in the study.

While it might seem like a trivial ranking, the agency uses scientific facts to analyze traits like "cranial shine factor" (how shiny the person's head is), "voice attractiveness," and something called "golden ratio facial proximity," which measures the symmetry of one's facial features.

Global search interest is also taken into consideration, and the Prince of Wales's rugged appearance made plenty of headlines after he debuted a beard this summer (and later shaved it off after Princess Charlotte burst into tears over his facial hair).

William beat celebs like Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson on the list. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Prince of Wales topped the list of sexy bald men for 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While William has topped the list for the past two years, as well the inaugural sexy bald list in 2021, he dropped down to fifth place in 2022. This year, William scored 72 percent in terms of the golden ratio, 74 percent for his shiny scalp and a 9.9 out of 10 in terms of vocal attractiveness. Who doesn't love a British accent?

Coming in at a close second on the list is The Rock himself, Dwayne Johnson. Meanwhile, basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal rounded out the top three. In fourth place, surfing icon Kelly Slater (who recently hung out with Prince Harry in California) was another strong contender, and America's Got Talent host and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews ranked fifth.

Prince William isn't the only one of King Charles and Princess Diana's kids to hit a "sexiest men" list this year; Prince Harry made Harper's Bazaar's "50 Hottest Men of All Time" list, ranking at number 25.

