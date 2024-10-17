Fans Can’t Get over Prince Harry’s Seriously Impressive Surfing Skills in New Video: “In His Season of Joy”

Just call him Hang Ten Harry.

The Duke of Sussex has been fully embracing his life in California these days, and in a new video shared by surfing legend Raimana Van Bastolaer on Instagram, the prince embraced West Coast life to the max (and looked like a serious wave-riding natural).

In the clip, Prince Harry—who was visiting the Kelly Slater Surf Ranch in California—shows off his surfing skills in a man-made pool as Van Bastolaer cheers him on. "In tahiti, we still call you Prince harry but at surfranch, it’s my Brother,. It was an honor to have you surf with me & @kellyslater @michaelanders_ at @kswaveco," the surf pro captioned the Reel.

According to the Surf Ranch, the company's "technology produces the longest, open barrel, high performance, human-made wave in the world," and Prince Harry seemed to be navigating the surf with ease.

"Yeah! Love you brother!" Van Bastolaer exclaimed as the duke glided through the waves.

Prince Harry surfing

Surfers and royal fans alike couldn't get enough of Harry's impressive video, like one who wrote, "Tube stance shockingly good yea prince," and another Instagram user who commented, "🔥 that’s sick 🫡🤙🏽 and he got a barrel later 😎."

One fan even declared Harry's surfing as "the best athletic accomplishment of any Royal yet!"

Others commented on how the duke has embraced Californian life, like one commenter who noted, "This is truly his and Meghan’s "season of joy", glad he’s living his best life," and a second who quipped, "This is the person they think is begging to go back to cold wet England to live in a shoe box lmaooo."

Harry met with youth from the Surfers not Streetchildren organization during a 2015 visit to South Africa. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn't the first time Harry has hit the waves; he used to surf with brother Prince William, with the pair photographed enjoying a day on their boards in Cornwall, England, in 2012 (via the Telegraph).

The Duke of Sussex's surfing expedition follows a busy month for the prince, who traveled from NYC to London to Southern Africa to support causes such as climate change, online bullying and youth empowerment.

As for life in the States, it seems like California suits Harry just fine.