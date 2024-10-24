Prince Harry Has Beat Out David Beckham and Channing Tatum on 'Hottest Men of All Time' List
Gingers for the win.
Move over, Hollywood royalty, because there's a Montecito prince in town. Prince Harry has secured his place among history's sexiest men on Harper's Bazaar's recent "50 Hottest Men of All Time" list—and he's beat out some major stars for the honor.
The Duke of Sussex—who turned 40 in September—was ranked as 25th on the list, placing even higher than sex symbols like David Beckham, Bradley Cooper, Ryan Gosling and Channing Tatum. While Magic Mike's abs might make headlines, it turns out there's something undeniably magnetic about a real-life prince.
Harry has found himself in some legendary company on the magazine's list, with icons James Dean, Marlon Brando, Cary Grant, Rock Hudson and Paul Newman claiming the top five spots respectively.
As for what earned the Duke of Sussex—who recently showed off his surfing skills in a new video—his place on the list, it wasn't the polished prince in military regalia. Instead, his top hottie moment came during a casual afternoon engaging with young people, which probably should come as no surprise.
Harper's Bazaar noted "the younger of British princes has long remained one of the most covetable bachelors in the world," adding his "peak level of hot" occurred during a 2017 event with charity Fit and Fed.
During the engagement seven years ago, he played with kids who were impacted by the charity, tossing balls and appearing very in his element.
As for the rest of the Harper's Bazaar list, Jake Gyllenhaal snagged the spot just above Harry, ranking at number 24, while John Stamos grabbed the place below the prince. Have mercy.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Rounding out the rest of the top 30 were Tyson Beckford, Orlando Bloom, Ryan Gosling and John Legend. Surprisingly, Prince William and his fan-favorite beard didn't make the top 50, but there's always next time.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
-
Sarah Jessica Parker Trades Her Designer Bags for...Pies?
This is her most unhinged Carrie Bradshaw look yet.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Hard Launches Her Red Carpet Maternity Style
Quiet luxury is still alive and well.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Why Princess Diana Relied on "Clairvoyants, Psychics and Spiritual Advisors"
"Most…told her what she already knew."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
King Charles and Queen Camilla Just Recreated Meghan and Harry's Famous Sydney Opera House Photo
They're channeling the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Australia.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle Gives Rare Insight into "Beautiful Friendship" With Her Wedding Dress Designer
The Duchess revealed which pieces she owns from Clare Waight Keller's Uniqlo collection.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
During His Royal Tour in Australia, King Charles Reveals One Way He Won't Be Following in Prince Harry's Footsteps
"If I was a younger man."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly Purchased Portugal Home to Stay "Connected" to the Royals
A royal expert called the move "extremely significant."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Eugenie Is Reportedly in a "Precarious Position" Between Prince Harry and King Charles
"Eugenie is in a difficult spot."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Fans Can’t Get over Prince Harry’s Seriously Impressive Surfing Skills in New Video: “In His Season of Joy”
He's a true Californian now.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Royal Expert Claims Princess Kate is Done "Playing Peacemaker" With King Charles, Prince Harry and Prince William
"She did try over a period of years and finally threw up her hands in disgust."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
How Taylor Swift Has Entered the Chat When It Comes to Prince Harry's Security
One royal commentator said there was a "double standard" when it came to police protection in the U.K.
By Kristin Contino Published