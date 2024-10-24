Prince Harry Has Beat Out David Beckham and Channing Tatum on 'Hottest Men of All Time' List

Gingers for the win.

A black and white photo of Prince Harry waving and smiling wearing a suit and tie
Move over, Hollywood royalty, because there's a Montecito prince in town. Prince Harry has secured his place among history's sexiest men on Harper's Bazaar's recent "50 Hottest Men of All Time" list—and he's beat out some major stars for the honor.

The Duke of Sussex—who turned 40 in September—was ranked as 25th on the list, placing even higher than sex symbols like David Beckham, Bradley Cooper, Ryan Gosling and Channing Tatum. While Magic Mike's abs might make headlines, it turns out there's something undeniably magnetic about a real-life prince.

Harry has found himself in some legendary company on the magazine's list, with icons James Dean, Marlon Brando, Cary Grant, Rock Hudson and Paul Newman claiming the top five spots respectively.

Prince harry wearing a navy suit and smiling

Harry outranked some big Hollywood stars on the list.

As for what earned the Duke of Sussex—who recently showed off his surfing skills in a new video—his place on the list, it wasn't the polished prince in military regalia. Instead, his top hottie moment came during a casual afternoon engaging with young people, which probably should come as no surprise.

Harper's Bazaar noted "the younger of British princes has long remained one of the most covetable bachelors in the world," adding his "peak level of hot" occurred during a 2017 event with charity Fit and Fed.

During the engagement seven years ago, he played with kids who were impacted by the charity, tossing balls and appearing very in his element.

Prince harry kneeling down in grass behind school kids playing soccer

Harry's "peak level of hot," per the mag, took place during this 2017 event with British kids.

As for the rest of the Harper's Bazaar list, Jake Gyllenhaal snagged the spot just above Harry, ranking at number 24, while John Stamos grabbed the place below the prince. Have mercy.

Rounding out the rest of the top 30 were Tyson Beckford, Orlando Bloom, Ryan Gosling and John Legend. Surprisingly, Prince William and his fan-favorite beard didn't make the top 50, but there's always next time.

